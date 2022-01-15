Duke Hosts NC State: Gameday Live Blog

Coach Mike Krzyzewski is expected to return to the bench for Saturday’s game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, when Duke hosts NC State.

Coach K missed Wednesday’s game at Wake Forest with a non-COVID virus. However, assistant Nolan Smith confirmed late in the week that Krzyzewski was back at practice and, barring a setback, he’s expecting to be back in the lead chair.

In his absence, associate head coach, and coach-in-waiting, Jon Scheyer led Duke to a 12-point victory over Wake on Wednesday. The win improved Duke to 13-2, 3-1 in the ACC.

Coach K and the Blue Devils will face an NC State team that hs won two of three following a five-game losing streak. State won by five at Virginia Tech, lost by five at home to Clemson, then won by 16 at Louisville to improve to 9-8, 2-4 in the ACC. The Pack is 2-1 in road games this year, opening its road ACC schedule with a loss at Miami in late December.

State is red hot shooting the ball, lighting up Louisville for a season high 56.1 percent and hitting two thirds of its shots in the second half. The Pack also hit 12-of-25 from three and matched a season high with 12 three-pointers.

Terquavion Smith has given the team a boost since joining the starting lineup 10 games ago. He is averaging 17.7 ppg since becoming a starter and has hit at least three treys in eight of the 10 games.

Duke made a change to its starting lineup last game, moving AJ Griffin into the opening five, in place of Jeremy Roach.