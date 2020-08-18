SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
Duke in NBA Update: Jayson Tatum Scores 32 in Playoff Opener

ShawnKrest

The Boston Celtics opened their series against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 109-101 win. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 32 points on 10-of-21 shooting. He also pulled down 13 rebounds. It was career playoff bests for scoring and rebounding for Tatum. The performance helped move Tatum past Elton Brand into ninth place on Duke’s NBA Playoff scoring list.

He also passed Christian Laettner into 10 place on Duke’s NBA Playoffs made shots list, Grant Hill for ninth on the made free throws list and tied Rodney Hood for eighth in made three-pointers. Tatum’s three blocked shots jumped him over Grant Hill into ninth on that list as well.

Tatum’s Boston teammate, Semi Ojeleye, a Duke transfer, didn’t play in the series opener.

The Denver Nuggets opened their playoff run with a 135-125 win over Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz. Mason Plumlee played 11 minutes for Denver in the win, hitting his only shot for two points. He also added six rebounds. Plumlee also had two assists which moved him past Art Heyman into 10 place on Duke’s NBA Playoffs list for that category.

Dallas opened its playoff run with a 118-110 loss to the Clippers. Seth Curry had 33 minutes off the bench for the Mavericks. He hit 5-of-11 from the field, 4-of-8 from three for a total of 14 points. He moved past Chris Duhon into 10 place on the made three-pointer list for Duke’s NBA Playoffs leaders.

The Brooklyn Nets opened the playoffs with a 134-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn’s Lance Thomas made his playoffs debut in his ninth NBA season. Thomas played four minutes and missed his only shot attempt to go scoreless, but after 399 regular season games, he finally got his first taste of the postseason.

Duke's Wendell Moore Named to NABC Advisory Committee

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. was one of 11 players named to the first-ever NABC Player Development Coalition. The group will give feedback to the national coaches organization on issues related to the sport

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on 2021 Running Back Roman Hemby

Duke continues to search for a 2021 running back commitment, after Bel Air, Maryland's Roman Hemby chose Maryland over Duke. The Blue Devils had made Hemby's final six.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Named to List of Women's Basketball's Most Influential

New Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson was named to a list of the most influential people in women's basketball. Despite having just a month on the job, she was one of six ACC coaches named to the list.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Our Leadership Needs to Step Up

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is not happy with the different power conferences taking different approaches to the fall. He sees a lack of leadership at the top and wants someone to step up

ShawnKrest

Gary Trent Jr. Advances to NBA Playoffs, Grayson Allen Eliminated

The NBA held its first play-in for the eighth seed in the West, and Gary Trent helped lead Portland past Grayson Allen's Memphis to secure a matchup against Quinn Cook and the Lakers

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: I Believe We Can Play All 11 Games

Duke has an 11 game schedule, but it's still uncertain if the Blue Devils will play all 11. Head coach David Cutcliffe knows the risks, but he's confident.

ShawnKrest

Derrick Tangelo, Deon Jackson on Duke's First Day in Pads

Duke went full speed in pads for the first time this season on Friday. Seniors Derrick Tangelo and Deon Jackson discuss the move to full pads and look back on the first week of training camp.

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Prepare For NBA Playoffs

The NBA regular season wrapped up on Friday, and 10 former Duke players will advance to the postseason. Here's a playoff preview as well as a look at Duke's NBA Playoffs scoring list

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on 2021 Point Guard Kennedy Chandler

2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler has called Duke his "dream school," but he chose not to pursue his dream, instead choosing Tennessee and giving the Blue Devils a second big loss on the 2021 recruiting trail. Where does Coach K go next?

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe on the Team's Offense

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is taking a bigger role with the Blue Devils offense, and he's happy with what he's seen so far. He thinks it will all start with the offensive line, and there are plenty of playmakers behind it.

ShawnKrest