Duke Involved With Top 2021 Prospects

Recruiting is heating up for several of the top prospects in the class of 2021 as coaches try to set up virtual visits in a new world of recruiting, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

As Sports Illustrated All-American’s Jason Jordan points out, Duke is heavily involved with Paolo Banchero, Patrick Baldwin and Jonathan Kuminga, all five-stars among the top four prospects in the class.

Of Baldwin, a small forward, Jordan said, “a lot of people think he’s leaning toward Duke.”

Jordan also addressed rumors that Seattle native Banchero, a power forward, may want to stay out west. “He’s told me countless times that he’s not married to staying out west. He wants to go where he can thrive.”

Kuminga, a small forward, announced last week on Twitter that he’s close to releasing his top five schools.

Max Christie, a five-star shooting guard ranked No. 13 in the class, has also been considered a likely Duke recruit, but a recent interview with Rivals may have shaken that assumption.

“Duke is in contact with me,” he told them. “Coach K and with his recruiting style, he doesn’t talk to his recruits as much. He has a lot going on and is arguably the greatest coach of all time in college basketball. Coach K has been really busy and Duke has contacted me every now and again but I just think their recruiting style is a little different but Duke has stayed in contact but not as much as the others.”

Then there’s Kennedy Chandler, a five-star point guard from Memphis who is No. 15 in the class. He’s called Duke his “dream school,” but Tipton Edits, citing an unnamed source, said, “I expect Tennessee to hold off Duke.”