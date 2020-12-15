Duke's Jalen Johnson Out Indefinitely With Foot Injury

Duke has announced that freshman forward Jalen Johnson will miss Wednesday’s game at Notre Dame with a foot injury. He is out indefinitely and will not travel with the team. The team did not release details about the nature of the injury or when or how Johnson suffered it.

Johnson missed most of his senior season in high school with an undisclosed injury.



The Milwaukee, Wis., native had started the Blue Devils’ first four games and was averaging 11.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in 23.8 minutes. Johnson was named the ACC Freshman of the Week after a 19-point, 19-rebound effort in his debut. He’s third on the team in scoring behind sophomore Matthew Hurt and fellow freshman DJ Steward. He’s Duke’s leading rebounder and shot blocker (2.0 per game) and is fourth on the team in assists. He also has turned it over more than any other Blue Devil.

After playing 35 minutes against Coppin State in the opener, Johnson’s minutes have fallen—he hasn’t logged more than 23 in any of the three games since. His scoring has also progressively fallen to a low of seven points in the last game.

Johnson was one of two Blue Devils to have started all four games so far this season. Hurt is the other. A total of eight different Blue Devils players have started games this year, so Duke has plenty of options available to replace Johnson in the starting lineup against Notre Dame.

