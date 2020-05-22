Duke Lands in Top Five for Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga cut his list of future options to a top five, and the Blue Devils are in the running, along with a new entrant in the race to land the consensus top-rated prospect in the Class of 2021.

The five-star small forward is a 6-foot-8, 205-pounder. Originally from the Congo, he has played for Huntington Prep in West Virginia, Our Savior New American in New York and, now, the Patrick School in Hillside, NJ.

Kuminga’s top five, released Friday, includes Duke, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas Tech. The fifth member of his list of finalists is the NBA G-League.

The G-League has become a factor for players looking for an alternative to playing in college. The NBA’s minor league has set up a developmental team for high school players. Top 2020 prospects Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix all chose to sign with the league for salaries of up to $500,000.

Kuminga is still considering reclassifying to 2020. He recently told ESPN that he was “50/50” on the decision.

Kuminga released a top 10 in the fall. The six schools that were eliminated in the cut from 10 to five were Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan and Washington.

The versatile star can play inside or out and is touted as being able to play four different positions. He’s a strong passer and deadly on the drive. Last season, despite missing time with an ankle injury and transfer regulations, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, down from the 25, five and five he averaged as a sophomore.