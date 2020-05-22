BlueDevilCountry
Duke Lands in Top Five for Jonathan Kuminga

ShawnKrest

Jonathan Kuminga cut his list of future options to a top five, and the Blue Devils are in the running, along with a new entrant in the race to land the consensus top-rated prospect in the Class of 2021.

The five-star small forward is a 6-foot-8, 205-pounder. Originally from the Congo, he has played for Huntington Prep in West Virginia, Our Savior New American in New York and, now, the Patrick School in Hillside, NJ.

Kuminga’s top five, released Friday, includes Duke, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas Tech. The fifth member of his list of finalists is the NBA G-League.

The G-League has become a factor for players looking for an alternative to playing in college. The NBA’s minor league has set up a developmental team for high school players. Top 2020 prospects Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix all chose to sign with the league for salaries of up to $500,000.

Kuminga is still considering reclassifying to 2020. He recently told ESPN that he was “50/50” on the decision.

Kuminga released a top 10 in the fall. The six schools that were eliminated in the cut from 10 to five were Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan and Washington.

The versatile star can play inside or out and is touted as being able to play four different positions. He’s a strong passer and deadly on the drive. Last season, despite missing time with an ankle injury and transfer regulations, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, down from the 25, five and five he averaged as a sophomore.

Da'Quan Gonzales Includes Duke in Top 10

Three-star 2021 recruit Da'Quan Gonzales is a two-way star for Jensen Beach, Florida, but he plans to play corner in college. He just released his top 10, and Duke made the cut.

ShawnKrest

What Coach K Likes About Patrick Tape

Patrick Tape is best known for his off-again/on-again commitment to Duke, but soon enough, his game on the floor will get the attention. Tape breaks down his game and how Coach K plans to use him.

ShawnKrest

2021 Running Back Gabe Ervin Includes Duke in top five

2021 three-star running back Gabe Ervin released his top five colleges, and the Buford, Georgia product included Duke. The Blue Devils will need to beat out Arizona State, Michigan State, Nebraska and Georgia.

ShawnKrest

Patrick Tape Discusses His Transfer to Duke

Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape provided some offseason drama for Duke. In a three-week stretch, he received an offer, committed, decommitted and recommitted. Tape discussed his decision and the former Duke player who provided an assist in his reunion with the staff.

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: What's Next for Coach K

At age 73, coach Mike Krzyzewski knows he'll be leaving Duke at some point soon. The question of "What's next?" may have a clearer answer than "When?"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jon Scheyer: It's Hard to Envision Cameron Indoor Not Full

Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer told Sports Illustrated that the team is staying flexible as the school and ACC decide the calendar for basketball's return. The idea of limiting fans in Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the pandemic is hard to imagine, however.

ShawnKrest

Jon Scheyer to SI: Coach K Has Gotten Really Good at Zoom

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer spoke to Sports Illustrated about the challenges of recruiting during a pandemic and gave a report on Coach K's skills with Zoom.

ShawnKrest

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer: Recruiting Has Changed Dramatically

Duke assistant head coach Jon Scheyer appeared on sports radio in North Carolina to discuss how the pandemic has impacted recruiting in college basketball.

ShawnKrest

Jeremy Roach Likes How Coach K Takes Care of His Players

Five-star point guard Jeremy Roach is staying in shape at home while he waits for the chance to start his Duke career. He talked with Nolan Smith about why he chose to play for the Brotherhood.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke DT Tahj Rice to Transfer

Defensive tackle Tahj Rice arrived at Duke in 2018 as a four-star recruit, but he found himself struggling to crack the rotation on the line and has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

ShawnKrest