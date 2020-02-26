BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Somber Duke Locker Room Discusses Wake Forest Loss

ShawnKrest

Duke players were short on answers during a somber post-game locker room following the Blue Devils’ loss to Wake Forest on Tuesday.

“I just wasn’t finishing today, really,” center Vernon Carey said after a 10-point effort. “I just had to be more physical, and I wasn’t, I felt like.”

Point guard Tre Jones had 24 points, but a turnover late in regulation cost Duke a chance to win at the buzzer.

“We didn’t make the right plays at the end,” he said, “and let them back into it. … In double overtime, they got the lead and put us away.”

Jack White didn’t get much playing time in the game and has been out of the rotation in recent games, but the senior captain shared his thoughts on what he saw.

“We’ve got to win that game at the end of the day,” he said, “but s*** happens.”

Duke has 16 turnovers, including two crucial ones in the final minute of regulation.

“You’ve got to treat each possession as serious as the next,” White said. “You’ve control what you can control. Ultimately, you’ve got to fight, be hungry and win. That’s really it.”

White cautioned his young teammates not to get too down.

“I mean, you’ve just got to keep your head up,” he said. “As much as this s*** sucks, it’s only one game, at the end of the day. We can’t be walking around with our heads low just over one game, as s***y as it is. You’ve got to move on. Just like if you win, you’ve got to move on. If you lose like this, you’ve got to move on. You can’t get caught up in highs and lows of the season. Just got to move on. Be better.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Scoring List: At Wake Forest Update

Duke scored 101 points in a disappointing loss to Wake Forest, which sparked plenty of movement on the scoring list, including players moving past Cam Reddish, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Falls at Wake Forest

For the second time in a week, Duke lost to an unranked in-state opponent by double digits. Six days after losing at NC State by 22, the Blue Devils lost by 12 in double-overtime, blowing a 12-point lead at Wake Forest. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Wake Forest: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads west to take on an unranked in-state opponent, something that didn't end well last Wednesday. The Blue Devils will need to show that the lessons they learned after last week's loss at NC State on focus and motivation were taken to heart. We'll have news and updates all night from courtside.

ShawnKrest

Duke at Wake: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke beat Wake Forest by 31 in the first matchup. Can the Blue Devils finish off the season sweep in Winston-Salem? Here's how the teams match up

ShawnKrest

Jordan Goldwire: We Had to Come Out and Play Harder Than Them

The key to beating Virginia Tech was simple, according to Jordan Goldwire. "We just had to come out and play harder than them." Watch

ShawnKrest

Responding to a Loss: How Coach K Brought Duke Back, Part Two

In part two of the breakdown of Duke's response to the NC State loss, Coach K takes us onto the practice floor. Watch

ShawnKrest

Responding to a Loss: How Coach K Brought Duke Back, Part One

How does a Hall of Fame coach respond to a brutal late-season loss? Coach K breaks down his message to the team after the NC State loss. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on the Progress of Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey Jr.

Duke freshmen Vernon Carey Jr. and Matthew Hurt have both made significant progress this season. Playing Virginia Tech for a second time helped highlight some of the strides they've made, as Coach K discussed. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K Wins Thousandth Game as a Ranked Team at Duke

The win over Virginia Tech was Mike Krzyzewski's thousandth victory as a ranked team with the Blue Devils. Coach K discusses the impact of that milestone. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: When Coach Gives You the Talk, You Turn It Around

Duke got feedback from the coaches following the NC State loss, and the Blue Devils responded with a complete turnaround in the following game. Cassius Stanley discusses the team's response.

ShawnKrest