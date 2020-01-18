DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke vs Louisville: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke, No. 3 in the AP poll, takes on No. 11 Louisville at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday evening. The ACC main event matchup attracted ESPN's College Gameday, which broadcast live from Cameron on Saturday morning.

Both teams are tied atop the ACC standings, at 5-1, along with Florida State, who pulled a half game ahead earlier in the day with an overtime win at Miami. Both have also spent time at No. 1 this season.

Louisville is 14-3 and has won three straight, against Miami and at Notre Dame and at Pitt. The two road wins were by a total of eight points with Pitt taking the Cardinals to overtime on Tuesday.

Duke is 15-2 and coming off an upset loss at Clemson on Tuesday, snapping a nine-game winning streak.

The Blue Devils were missing two players for the Clemson game--Wendell Moore Jr. and Joey Baker. Moore is recovering from surgery on a broken bone in his shooting hand and is out indefinitely. Baker was day-to-day following an ankle sprain in practice, but Duke announced on Saturday morning that Baker would return to the lineup for Louisville.

This is the first time Duke and Louisville have met since the Cardinals built a 23-point lead at Louisville last season, only to have the Blue Devils storm back for one of the biggest comeback wins in history.

Louisville is led by Jordan Nwora, the preseason ACC Player of the Year. He leads the conference in scoring at 20.4 ppg.

This game matches the No. 8 and 9 teams in the nation in field goal percentage defense. Louisville allows foes to shoot just .368, while Duke gives up .386.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jack White on Defending Jordan Nwora: Attack Him

Jack White knows that Louisville's Jordan Nwora is scoring 20-plus points per game, but he thinks the key to defending him is to attack. That's something Duke didn't do against Clemson. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: I Should Have Missed More Games With My Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley has been playing well in recent weeks, now that he's 100 percent. Looking back, Stanley thinks he pushed things and came back too soon from his December knee injury. Watch

ShawnKrest

Seth Greenberg: Duke Has It's D Back This Year

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said that this year's Duke team has a blend of youth and experience, and that shows with an improvement on the defensive end. Watch

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker to Return Against Louisville

Joey Baker, the sophomore sharpshooter who missed the Clemson loss, will return to the floor against Louisville, the team announced on Saturday morning. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jack White: We're Trying to Make a Statement

Duke trailed by as much as 23 at Louisville last year before staging one of the all-time comebacks to win. Jack White knows the Cardinals have a score to settle but, coming off a loss "We're trying to make a statement too." Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley and Flat Stanley Meet the Media

Cassius Stanley brought a special guest to his Friday press conference, Flat Stanley (no relation), the world traveling cutout anyone who knows an elementary schooler is familiar with. Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Loss to Clemson Was Not Who We Really Are

Senior captain Jack White gave a breakdown of the upcoming game against Louisville and also looked back at Tuesday's upset loss at Clemson, saying that "was not who we really are." Watch

ShawnKrest

LaPhonso Ellis: Vernon Carey Has Gone From Tentative to Dominant

ESPN analyst LaPhonso Ellis has been impressed with Duke big man Vernon Carey's post game this season. Having not played with his back to the basket before this year, Carey looked tentative early but quickly became dominant. Watch

ShawnKrest

Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke vs Louisville

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave a breakdown of Duke's showdown with Louisville. He said that the key will likely come down to Tre Jones and the Blue Devils disrupting the Cardinals' rhythm on the perimeter. Watch

ShawnKrest

Seth Greenberg: Matthew Hurt Needs to Come Back to School

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave he breakdown on the Duke freshmen and their readiness for the NBA Draft. Watch

ShawnKrest