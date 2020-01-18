Duke vs Louisville: Gameday Open Thread

Duke, No. 3 in the AP poll, takes on No. 11 Louisville at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday evening. The ACC main event matchup attracted ESPN's College Gameday, which broadcast live from Cameron on Saturday morning.

Both teams are tied atop the ACC standings, at 5-1, along with Florida State, who pulled a half game ahead earlier in the day with an overtime win at Miami. Both have also spent time at No. 1 this season.

Louisville is 14-3 and has won three straight, against Miami and at Notre Dame and at Pitt. The two road wins were by a total of eight points with Pitt taking the Cardinals to overtime on Tuesday.

Duke is 15-2 and coming off an upset loss at Clemson on Tuesday, snapping a nine-game winning streak.

The Blue Devils were missing two players for the Clemson game--Wendell Moore Jr. and Joey Baker. Moore is recovering from surgery on a broken bone in his shooting hand and is out indefinitely. Baker was day-to-day following an ankle sprain in practice, but Duke announced on Saturday morning that Baker would return to the lineup for Louisville.

This is the first time Duke and Louisville have met since the Cardinals built a 23-point lead at Louisville last season, only to have the Blue Devils storm back for one of the biggest comeback wins in history.

Louisville is led by Jordan Nwora, the preseason ACC Player of the Year. He leads the conference in scoring at 20.4 ppg.

This game matches the No. 8 and 9 teams in the nation in field goal percentage defense. Louisville allows foes to shoot just .368, while Duke gives up .386.