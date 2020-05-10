Duke Makes Top 10 Cut For Five-Star Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Five-star 2021 basketball prospect Patrick Baldwin Jr. released his list of top 10 colleges as he begins to narrow his decision.

The 6-foot-9, 190-pound small forward from Sussex, Wisconsin’s Hamilton High is the No. 3 player in the class, according to 247Sports and Rivals, who both also have him as the No. 2 small forward.

Duke, who is considered an early leader, made the cut into the top 10. He visited Duke for a game against Virginia Tech in February and joined in the “sit with us” tradition. Responding to a chant from the Cameron Crazies inviting him, he left his seat behind the Duke team bench and stood with the students for the last few minutes of the game.

Joining the Blue Devils in the top 10 are North Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, Virginia, UCLA, Georgetown, Northwestern and UW-Milwaukee. His father, Patrick Sr., is head coach at UW-Milwaukee.

Baldwin was named a third team SI All-American this past season, averaging 24.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game for the Chargers, who finished 22-3. Baldwin also averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds a game with Phenom U in AAU ball. It’s really crazy to think about all these things that are happening now.

“I just remember coming into the season thinking solely about winning basketball games,” he told SI All-American. “Now that the season is over and I’ve been selected as an SI All-American I just see this as an added bonus to the season that I and my team had. It’s really special to be selected as an SI All-American.”