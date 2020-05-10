BlueDevilCountry
Duke Makes Top 10 Cut For Five-Star Patrick Baldwin Jr.

ShawnKrest

Five-star 2021 basketball prospect Patrick Baldwin Jr. released his list of top 10 colleges as he begins to narrow his decision.

The 6-foot-9, 190-pound small forward from Sussex, Wisconsin’s Hamilton High is the No. 3 player in the class, according to 247Sports and Rivals, who both also have him as the No. 2 small forward.

Duke, who is considered an early leader, made the cut into the top 10. He visited Duke for a game against Virginia Tech in February and joined in the “sit with us” tradition. Responding to a chant from the Cameron Crazies inviting him, he left his seat behind the Duke team bench and stood with the students for the last few minutes of the game.

Joining the Blue Devils in the top 10 are North Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, Virginia, UCLA, Georgetown, Northwestern and UW-Milwaukee. His father, Patrick Sr., is head coach at UW-Milwaukee.

Baldwin was named a third team SI All-American this past season, averaging 24.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game for the Chargers, who finished 22-3. Baldwin also averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds a game with Phenom U in AAU ball. It’s really crazy to think about all these things that are happening now.

“I just remember coming into the season thinking solely about winning basketball games,” he told SI All-American. “Now that the season is over and I’ve been selected as an SI All-American I just see this as an added bonus to the season that I and my team had. It’s really special to be selected as an SI All-American.”

Basketball

Duke Offers Three-Star 2021 Tackle Garner Langlo

Duke offered a scholarship to three-star tackle Garner Langlo, who plays on what may be the top offensive line in high school, with Power Five prospects at center and the other tackle spot. Duke will need to move past Auburn and Georgia Tech to land the tenacious run blocker.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Offensive Tackle Diego Pounds Has Duke Among Leaders

Three-star offensive tackle Diego Pounds has gained plenty of national attention at Raleigh's Millbrook High, garnering close to three dozen scholarship offers. He recently released his top 15 leaders, which includes Duke, along with some CFB Playoff regulars.

ShawnKrest

Coach K Names His All-Time All-Defense Blue Devils Team

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has been at Duke 40 years. He took the time to name his starting five for an all-time all-defense team at Duke, as well as his most-talented and most-accomplished Blue Devils players ever.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 3-Star 2021 Center Michael Myslinski

Three-star 2021 center Michael Myslinski is a mobile blocker with a mean streak who frequently drives his man out of frame in the highlight film. The son of former nine-year NFL vet and current Jaguars strength coach just picked up an offer from Duke.

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Resuming College Sports For Some Teams

Coach Mike Krzyzewski discussed the difficulty of resuming college sports after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. With so many different schools and so many other concerns colleges need to address, he forsees the possibility that not all schools resume play at the same time.

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on Jahlil Okafor's Personal Growth

Jahlil Okafor won a national title in his year at Duke. Then he went on to be drafted third overall by the 76ers, where he had legal troubles as a rookie. His former college coach, Mike Krzyzewski discusses his growth since then.

ShawnKrest

Chase Jeter Reportedly Selling His Duke Equipment

Former Blue Devil transfer Chase Jeter, or someone using his Instagram account, appears to be trying to sell his old Duke jerseys, shorts, shoes and an ACC Tournament championship hat with the strand of net still attached.

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler "Staying Open at This Point” on college choice

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler began a blog for Sports Illustrated, discussing his college decision, which is now down to five schools, including Duke.

ShawnKrest

2021 Cornerback Brandon Johnson Commits to Duke

Three-star cornerback Brandon Johnson became the ninth member of Duke's 2021 recruiting class after committing to the Blue Devils. Johnson is a two-way player and also runs track for Newton-Conover High in North Carolina

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler on Staying Home: "I Don't Think My Game is Getting Rusty"

In an exclusive blog with SI All-American, 2021 five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler said that he's finishing his school year and staying in shape at home. He can't play five-on-five, but Chandler doesn't think his game is getting rusty from the layoff.

ShawnKrest