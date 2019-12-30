DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

ShawnKrest

The next two entries on the Top Duke Basketball Moments of the 2010s both came from the same season: 2011-12.

4. The Austin Rivers Game:

Duke’s second in what’s been a long string of one-and-done freshman stars was Austin Rivers, son of NBA coach Doc, who was a frequent guest at Blue Devils games all season long. Rivers quickly became the team’s top scorer and locker room alpha dog.

As the team headed to Chapel Hill in February, Duke was struggling a bit, having lost its last two ACC home games, to FSU and Miami.

UNC, meanwhile, was rolling, No. 5 in the country and with stars at every position on the court, including future NBA first rounders Tyler Zeller, Harrison Barnes, Kendall Marshall and John Henson.

The Heels appeared to have the game in hand, but Duke made a late run, with a little help from Zeller, who accidentally tipped in a ball for Duke while trying to get a defensive rebound. His missed free throw then set up the final play. Rivers brought the ball up court, ignored an open Seth Curry, who was calling for the ball, and put up a buzzer beater than went in for a dramatic upset of Carolina. The shot went over Zellar, who was caught on a switch and forced to defend the perimeter.

3. Krzyzewski passes Knight:

Earlier in the 2011-12 season, Duke traveled to Madison Square Garden for the Champions Classic against Michigan State. The Blue Devils won, giving Coach K career win number 902, moving him past his own coach, Bob Knight, for the most coaching wins in history.

Knight was courtside, calling the game for ESPN, and the two embraced afterward. The NBA was also on lockout, giving many of Krzyzewski’s former players the chance to be there for the game as well.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Basketball's Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

ShawnKrest

We're moving toward the top of the Darkest Moments list, and things are getting dark indeed. Today, we have the end to a 19-year winning streak and an injury to the sport's most exciting player. Read more

Coach K on Alex O'Connell "He Wasn't Just Ordering Room Service"

ShawnKrest

Alex O'Connell scored 14 points in Duke's win over Brown, but coach Mike Krzyzewski wanted to talk about the junior's rebounds. "He wasn't just ordering room service. He had to get his own food." Read more.

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Tyus Jones

ShawnKrest

There were freshmen who went higher in the NBA Draft, but the fourth member of the All-Decade team is a gritty point guard who was at his best in the biggest games--Tyus Jones. Read more

Coach K: High-low Offense Gives Vernon Carey Different Looks

ShawnKrest

Duke used the high-low offense to get Vernon Carey the ball in the win over Brown. Coach K indicated that we'll be seeing more of it, because it gets the ball to him at different spots. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

A pair of home losses to conference opponents are next on the countdown of dark moments for Duke football in the 2010s. Another wild game against Pitt and a season-defining loss to Wake Forest. Read more

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

The countdown of top football moments includes a colorful win over an arch rival and a blowout victory in a bowl game. Read more

Duke's Darkest Basketball Memories of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

Two more NCAA losses are next on the countdown of low points for Duke basketball in the 2010s. While the on-court loss was bad enough, each loss was made worse by off-court drama. Read more.

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

The countdown of top moments of the 2010s continues with an ACC title and a milestone win for Coach K. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 8, 7

ShawnKrest

Duke returned to regular bowl games in the 2010s, but in the early going, annual bowl appearances were also paired with annual heartbreaking losses. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Quinn Cook

ShawnKrest

The third member of the Duke All-Decade team for the 2010s (Duke Lifer Edition) is point guard Quinn Cook, who was the heart and soul of the 2015 champs. Read more