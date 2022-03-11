Duke Faces Miami For Slot in ACC Championship Game

Duke will play for its 34th trip to the ACC Tournament championship game when the Blue Devils take on Miami at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center on Friday night.

Duke earned a spot in the semifinals with an 88-79 win over Syracuse on Thursday that had the Blue Devils sweating a closer-than-expected game against the Orange.

Several Blue Devils were battling some type of stomach bug or food poisoning for the quarterfinal game, most notably AJ Griffin, who coach Mike Krzyzewski said was vomiting during the game and was limited to four points against Syracuse.

Everyone on Duke’s roster participated in pregame warmups, so the bug doesn’t appear to have rendered anyone incapable of playing.

Duke lost to Miami at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the only meeting between the Blue Devils and Hurricanes this season. The Canes are 23-9, 14-6 in the ACC and earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament. Miami survived an upset attempt by Boston College on Thursday, escaping on a buzzer beating layup in overtime.

Guard Charlie Moore had 18 points and seven steals to lead the Hurricanes against Duke back in January. The steals total was a season high, and he’s reached 18 points or more just twice since that game. Still, the Blue Devils will need to find a way to match up with him. Specifically, Duke will need to find a way to keep him from driving to the rim, where he hit five of seven shots in the first matchup.



Today’s officials are Bert Smith, Jamie Luckie and Tony Henderson.

Keels, Moore, Banchero, Griffin, Williams get the start for Duke

Not the best start for Duke. Charlie Moore is still a problem. He's 2-for-2 from three. Miami leads 15-7. Duke is shooting 3-11, Miami 6-8.

Next segment of the game didn't settle much. Theo John going to the line after the under 12 with Miami up 20-12.