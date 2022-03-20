Duke Faces Michigan State in Coach K's Last Tourney

For the second time in three days, Duke prepares for what might be coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game. The Hall of Fame head coach will retire after this season, and now that March Madness has begun, the ending is never more than 40 minutes away.

The 2-seeded Blue Devils got off to a fast start against Cal State Fullerton on Friday and never really had to face the prospect of Coach K’s career mortality. Today, against Michigan State and fellow Hall of Famer Tom Izzo, at Greenville, SC’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena, things could get dicier with a Sweet 16 berth at stake. Izzo ended Krzyzewski’s hopes of another Final Four with a win in the 2019 Elite Eight, beating Duke’s Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett team. That improved Izzo’s record against Krzyzewski to 3-13. Izzo joked on Saturday that Duke has “beat us like a drum” over the years, although Coach K downplayed the record, saying they don’t hang banners for coaching records against other coaches.

Duke will start the same lineup as in the NCAA opener, with Jeremy Roach replacing Trevor Keels. The starting five will be Wendell Moore Jr., Roach, Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams and A.J. Griffin. The Spartans counter with Max Christie, Joey Hauser, A.J. Hoggard, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Gabe Brown. Brown leads the Spartans in scoring at 11.4 ppg, although Hauser tied a career high with 27 points in his last game—a win over Davidson on Friday.

Officials for today’s game are Bo Boroski, Lee Cassell and A.J. Desai.