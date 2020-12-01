HomeBasketballFootball
Duke - Michigan State: Gameday Open Thread

Blue Devils, Spartans square off in Champions Classic
Duke will get an early-season test when the Blue Devils host the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans,

The Champions Classic games are usually held as neutral site doubleheaders, but, due to the pandemic, the games have been split, and Duke-MSU will be at an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke struggled in its opener, beating Coppin State by 10 in a game where the Blue Devils struggled with turnovers. Duke has been preparing for what they expect will be physical play from the Spartans. Guard DJ Steward said that the Blue Devils were beating up on each other in preparation for the game.

Duke is 6-3 in the Classic, the best record of any of the participating teams. The Blue Devils have won three straight, and Coach K has beaten Michigan State coach Tom Izzo 10 of the 12 times they've met.

Michigan State sophomore Rocket Watts is battling an ankle injury and is questionable for the game. He had six assists on Saturday and would be a loss for the Spartans if he can't go.

Duke will look to get its big men involved after Patrick Tape didn't play in the opener and freshmen Mark Williams and Henry Coleman combined for five minutes of playing time

MSU will need to find a way to keep freshman Jalen Johnson under wraps. The Duke wing player had 19 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in his first game, while fellow freshman guard DJ Steward had 24 points.

The game is being televised on ESPN at 7:30

Steward and Jeremy Roach move into the starting lineup, with Johnson, Moore and Hurt.

Duke fierce on defense in the early going, holding MSU to 1-of-8 and getting three steals. We hit the under 16 with Duke up 11-3

