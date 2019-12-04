Duke at Michigan State: Gameday Live Thread

The No. 10 Duke Blue Devils have cleared arena security and will be taking on Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at approximately 9:30 on Tuesday.

Duke has the best record in the history of the challenge, at 18-2, and has won its last seven ACC/B1G Challenge contests. Duke is 5-0 against Michigan State in the Challenge, including 1-0 at the Breslin Center, home for tonight's game.

Both teams are coming off of tough weeks. Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin a week ago, snapping its 19 year home winning streak in non-conference games. In the following game, the Blue Devils lost freshman Cassius Stanley, who will be out until Christmas with a hamstring issue.

The loss had Duke's confidence shattered, and Coach K said he didn't think the Blue Devils were a top five, or possibly even a top 25 team, at this point.

Michigan State is also reeling, having fallen from preseason No. 1 down to 11 in the latest poll, following a surprising loss to Virginia Tech in Maui.

MSU point guard Cassius Winston lost his brother last month, which has impacted the entire team, many of whom were close to him. Coach Tom Izzo said that the team is "fragile" right now.

In case you're not keeping up with your Challenge history, the ACC is 12-5-3 all-time. The two power conferences split last year's challenge, following two straight ACC wins. They split last night's two games, and the Big Ten is leading in two of the three early games on Tuesday.

For those of you who partake in that sort of thing, Duke is a six to six and a half-point betting underdog. It's just the seventh time this decade Duke has been that big a dog. Blue Devils are 3-3, 3-1-2 against the spread in those games.