Duke
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke at Michigan State: Gameday Live Thread

ShawnKrest

The No. 10 Duke Blue Devils have cleared arena security and will be taking on Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at approximately 9:30 on Tuesday.

Duke has the best record in the history of the challenge, at 18-2, and has won its last seven ACC/B1G Challenge contests. Duke is 5-0 against Michigan State in the Challenge, including 1-0 at the Breslin Center, home for tonight's game.

Both teams are coming off of tough weeks. Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin a week ago, snapping its 19 year home winning streak in non-conference games. In the following game, the Blue Devils lost freshman Cassius Stanley, who will be out until Christmas with a hamstring issue.

The loss had Duke's confidence shattered, and Coach K said he didn't think the Blue Devils were a top five, or possibly even a top 25 team, at this point.

Michigan State is also reeling, having fallen from preseason No. 1 down to 11 in the latest poll, following a surprising loss to Virginia Tech in Maui.

MSU point guard Cassius Winston lost his brother last month, which has impacted the entire team, many of whom were close to him. Coach Tom Izzo said that the team is "fragile" right now.

In case you're not keeping up with your Challenge history, the ACC is 12-5-3 all-time. The two power conferences split last year's challenge, following two straight ACC wins. They split last night's two games, and the Big Ten is leading in two of the three early games on Tuesday.

For those of you who partake in that sort of thing, Duke is a six to six and a half-point betting underdog. It's just the seventh time this decade Duke has been that big a dog. Blue Devils are 3-3, 3-1-2 against the spread in those games.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Duke's Nine-Spot Poll Drop Ranks In History

ShawnKrest
0

Duke fell from 1 to 10 in the latest AP poll. It's one of the biggest poll drops in team history and is the farthest the Blue Devils have fallen from No. 1. Read more.

Coach K: It's a Long Season

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a loss last week and fell nine spots in the poll. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said that there's still plenty of basketball left, pointing out that the team still hasn't played in December. Watch his comments here.

Eight Blue Devils Honored in All-ACC Voting

ShawnKrest
0

Duke had eight players receive votes in the All-ACC voting. Three made second team, two third team and three were honorable mention. Read more.

Coach K on Playing Time: "They Get What They Deserve, Man"

ShawnKrest
0

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has a young Duke team, and players will have off nights. When they do, he'll sit them in favor of someone else. Watch his comments on playing time here

Coach K: "We're Not a Top-5 Team. We May Not Be Top-25 Right Now"

ShawnKrest
0

Duke faces a tough week of games following last week's confidence-shaking loss. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the Blue Devils may not be a top 25 team right now. Watch

Too Little Too Late as Duke Beats Miami

ShawnKrest
0

Duke's offense got into gear in the fourth quarter of the final game, but as the Blue Devils put away Miami, their slim bowl hopes disappeared. Read more

Duke vs. Miami: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Updates and analysis from Duke's Senior Day game against Miami.

Winthrop Coach: "You Can't Tiptoe Into the Lion's Den"

ShawnKrest
0

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey knew his chance to surprise Duke was gone when the Blue Devils were upset on Tuesday, so he got his team ready to out-tough them. Watch him discuss his game plan

Winthrop Coach to Krzyzewski: My Great Grandkids Will Know I Coached Against You Here

ShawnKrest
0

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey wasn't satisfied with his team's loss to Duke. He said they didn't come there to sight-see, and, in fact, he told his players not to take cell phone pictures in Cameron. Then he got the chance to meet Coach K. Watch

Cutcliffe: Preparing For Thanksgiving Week Games "Can't Be the Same Week"

ShawnKrest
0

Duke coach David Cutcliffe acknowledged that he needed to alter the team's schedule for Thanksgiving week, since there were no classes and the players were virtually alone on campus. Watch