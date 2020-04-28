Duke NBA Alumni Beats UNC, Kentucky in Call of Duty Tournament

It wasn’t on the court, but a team of Duke basketball players beat UNC to win a tournament last week.

The event was the Battle of the Blues Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tournament, organized by former Tar Heel Justin Jackson. Teams of former college stars from UNC, Duke, Villanova and Kentucky squared off to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Duke’s team consisted of former Blue Devils Seth Curry, Grayson Allen, Tre Jones and Cam Reddish, along with pro gamer Methodz. Each team was assigned one professional gamer as a ringer.

In addition to Jackson, UNC had Marcus Paige, Brice Johnson and Brandon Robinson, to go with professional Clayster.

Duke topped Team Kentucky in the first round. The Wildcats were captained by De’Aaron Fox and also featured likely 2020 draft pick Tyrese Maxey and Kentucky commits Isaiah Jackson and Terrence Clarke. They were teamed with pro gamer Zeno.

UNC beat Villanova, which consisted of captain Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Eric Paschall.

In the championship game, UNC had the lead late, but Duke’s one surviving player, Grayson Allen, made the final two kills to give Duke the win.

Allen was named MVP of the tournament, though his teammates begged to differ. “My MVP would be Methodz but Grayson had a big clutch moment at the end as well,” team captain Curry told the Duke Chronicle.

The tournament raised $6,755 toward COVID-19 relief, with the money going to the Mavericks Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund. Curry, Jackson and Brunson are all NBA teammates on the Mavericks.