Duke NBA Playoff Report: Seth Curry Nearly Perfect in Loss

On Thursday, Houston beat Oklahoma City to go up 2-0 in its first round series. Austin Rivers came off the bench to play 25 minutes. He hit 4-of-10 from the field, 3-of-6 from three to finish with 11 points. That moved him past Mike Dunleavy Jr. and into a tie with Gene Banks for 15 on Duke’s NBA Playoff Scoring List.

The Lakers evened their first round series with Portland at 1-1. Quinn Cook got his first playing time of the 2020 Playoffs with eight minutes off the bench. He hit 2-of-3, including his only three-point attempt, for five points. That moved him into a tie with Johnny Dawkins for 22 on the Duke NBA Playoff scoring list.

Gary Trent came off the bench for 21 points, hitting 3-of-7, 2-of-4 from three. He finished with eight points and moved past William Avery, Kyle Singler, Grayson Allen and Cherokee Parks on the Duke NBA Playoffs scoring list, moving into a tie for 37 with Shelden Williams.

In Friday action, Brooklyn fell behind Toronto, three games to none. Lance Thomas got six minutes off the bench, missing both of his shot attempts and going scoreless.

Dallas fell behind the Clippers, two games to one, with a loss. It’s tough to blame it on Seth Curry, however. Curry came off the bench for 31 minutes, hitting 9-of-11 from the field, including all four three-point attempts. He finished with a career playoff high 22 points. He moved past Justise Winslow into 24 on Duke’s NBA Playoffs scoring list.

Boston pushed Philadelphia to the brink, winning to go up three games to none. Jayson Tatum hit 6-of-19 from the field, 2-of-9 from three, for 15 points, to go with six rebounds and four blocks. He tied Grant Hill for ninth on Duke’s made shots list for the NBA Playoffs. He also passed Christian Laettner into eighth on the blocked shots list.

Semi Ojeleye saw 12 minutes in the game, missing his only shot—a three-point attempt—and finishing scoreless.

Utah beat Denver as coach Quin Snyder went up two games to one in his opening round series. For the Nuggets, Mason Plumlee hit 3-of-4 for six points and six rebounds. He tied Corey Maggette for 20 on Duke’s NBA Playoff scoring list. He also passed Grant Hill into seventh on the rebounding list.