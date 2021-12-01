Duke vs Ohio State Gameday Live Blog

For the first time since 2019 … and the 145th week ever … Duke takes the floor as the No. 1 team in the nation.

The Blue Devils moved to the top spot with a win over Gonzaga last week and now head into a rare non-conference road game, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are 4-2 on the year, with losses at Xavier and against Florida. Ohio State also has a top 25 win, over then No. 21 Seton Hall. Duke is 7-0, with wins over No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 10 Kentucky.

Duke is 19-3 all-time in the Challenge, including 6-2 on the road. Ohio State is 9-11, including a 5-5 record at home.

The Blue Devils were back to the drawing board, trying to find a way to keep star freshman Paolo Banchero in the game. Banchero and Wendell Moore both needed IVs due to cramping in the opening game against Kentucky, leading to a reevaluation of the players’ approach to nutrition and hydration.

Banchero again suffered from cramps against Gonzaga, missing a portion of the second half as he got another IV.

Ohio State will be missing three expected contributors. Sixth-year forward Seth Towns has not played yet this season after getting back surgery in the offseason. He’s not expected back on the floor until mid December at the soonest.

Fifth-year forward Justice Sueing is also out. He played in the first two games before an abdominal injury has sent him to the sideline. Eugene Brown III saw extended minutes in Sueing’s absence, but the sophomore suffered a concussion and has missed the last two games. He’s already been ruled out for tonight.