Duke Players Prepare For NBA Playoffs

ShawnKrest

The NBA regular season wrapped up on Friday night, and the league now turns its attention to the Playoffs.

Mason Plumlee hit 4-of-6 shots in Denver’s season ending loss to Toronto, scoring 10 points. He finishes the regular season in 21 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list, fourth among active players. He’s 323 points behind Randy Denton and 627 behind Austin Rivers. Plumlee heads to the postseason for the fifth time in his career and second straight season.

Rivers, who is in 19 place on the Duke list and third among active former Blue Devils, missed both of his shots and scored just one point in Houston’s loss to Philadelphia. He is 252 points behind Gene Banks on the list and 6,648 behind JJ Redick.

Kyrie Irving is the highest-scoring active Duke pro, followed by Redick, Rivers and Plumlee. Jabari Parker rounds out the top five. The bottom half of the top 10 consists of Rodney Hood, Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Jahlil Okafor.

The postseason opens this weekend with a matchup between two Blue Devils in the play-in series to determine the eighth seed in the West, with Gary Trent Jr.’s Portland Trail Blazers facing Grayson Allen’s Memphis Grizzlies. Tyus Jones, who missed the entire Bubble regular season slate with an injury, is also on the Memphis roster. Allen is the 11 highest scoring active Duke player in the postseason and 38 among all-time Blue Devils. Jones is 12 and 41.

The top two active players on the Duke NBA Playoff scoring list are not involved in this year’s postseason. Kyrie Irving (first overall) tops the active list, followed by JJ Redick (third overall). Jayson Tatum (tenth overall) is third. He’ll be leading his Celtics against Philadelphia.

Rodney Hood (14 overall), who missed the postseason, is the fourth highest-scoring active Blue Devil in the postseason, followed by Austin Rivers (17 overall), whose Houston Rockets face Oklahoma City.

Mason Plumlee (21 overall) is sixth on the active list and preparing for Denver’s series against Quin Snyder-coached Utah.

Quinn Cook (23 overall) awaits the play-in series to see who his Lakers will face.

Next is the injured Justise Winslow (24), followed by Seth Curry (30) whose Dallas Mavericks play the Clippers.

Basketball

Derrick Tangelo, Deon Jackson on Duke's First Day in Pads

Duke went full speed in pads for the first time this season on Friday. Seniors Derrick Tangelo and Deon Jackson discuss the move to full pads and look back on the first week of training camp.

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on 2021 Point Guard Kennedy Chandler

2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler has called Duke his "dream school," but he chose not to pursue his dream, instead choosing Tennessee and giving the Blue Devils a second big loss on the 2021 recruiting trail. Where does Coach K go next?

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe on the Team's Offense

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is taking a bigger role with the Blue Devils offense, and he's happy with what he's seen so far. He thinks it will all start with the offensive line, and there are plenty of playmakers behind it.

ShawnKrest

Frank Jackson, Jabari Parker Star for Duke in NBA Regular Season Finales

Stars Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram all sat out regular season finales, opening up chances for Frank Jackson, Jabari Parker and Semi Ojeleye to show their stuff as Duke's NBA seasons reach the final game.

ShawnKrest

Duke Assistant Jon Scheyer to Coach U.S. Team at Maccabiah Games

Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer will get head coaching experience when he leads Team USA at the 21st Maccabiah Games in 2022. Scheyer was chosen to lead the American team at the competition in Israel next July

ShawnKrest

We Will Have March Madness in 2021

With power conferences postponing football season, college basketball fans got a bit of good news, when NCAA officials promised that the tournament would be played in 2021, just maybe not in March

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Commitment From Guard Justin Pickett

Duke added a 15th commitment to its class of 2021 when three-star left guard Justin Pickett announced he would be a Blue Devil. The Indiana big man is the third lineman in Duke's class.

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers, Mason Plumlee in Action as NBA Regular Season Winds Down

Only two former Duke players were in action in a light Wednesday as the NBA regular season winds down. Austin Rivers and Mason Plumlee saw action in their second-to-last game before the postseason begins

ShawnKrest

Duke Tight End Noah Gray Tuning Out Distractions

From a pandemic to a new offensive coordinator to quarterback competition and player protests, this preseason has more potential distractions than any other. But Duke tight end Noah Gray is tuning them all out

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: I Trust the People in Our Medical Department

The ACC is going forward with football, and that means teams will need to stick to safety protocols to avoid infection. David Cutcliffe has done a great deal of work at Duke learning best practices from experts and communicating with everyone involved.

ShawnKrest