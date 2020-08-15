Duke Players Prepare For NBA Playoffs

The NBA regular season wrapped up on Friday night, and the league now turns its attention to the Playoffs.

Mason Plumlee hit 4-of-6 shots in Denver’s season ending loss to Toronto, scoring 10 points. He finishes the regular season in 21 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list, fourth among active players. He’s 323 points behind Randy Denton and 627 behind Austin Rivers. Plumlee heads to the postseason for the fifth time in his career and second straight season.

Rivers, who is in 19 place on the Duke list and third among active former Blue Devils, missed both of his shots and scored just one point in Houston’s loss to Philadelphia. He is 252 points behind Gene Banks on the list and 6,648 behind JJ Redick.

Kyrie Irving is the highest-scoring active Duke pro, followed by Redick, Rivers and Plumlee. Jabari Parker rounds out the top five. The bottom half of the top 10 consists of Rodney Hood, Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Jahlil Okafor.

The postseason opens this weekend with a matchup between two Blue Devils in the play-in series to determine the eighth seed in the West, with Gary Trent Jr.’s Portland Trail Blazers facing Grayson Allen’s Memphis Grizzlies. Tyus Jones, who missed the entire Bubble regular season slate with an injury, is also on the Memphis roster. Allen is the 11 highest scoring active Duke player in the postseason and 38 among all-time Blue Devils. Jones is 12 and 41.

The top two active players on the Duke NBA Playoff scoring list are not involved in this year’s postseason. Kyrie Irving (first overall) tops the active list, followed by JJ Redick (third overall). Jayson Tatum (tenth overall) is third. He’ll be leading his Celtics against Philadelphia.

Rodney Hood (14 overall), who missed the postseason, is the fourth highest-scoring active Blue Devil in the postseason, followed by Austin Rivers (17 overall), whose Houston Rockets face Oklahoma City.

Mason Plumlee (21 overall) is sixth on the active list and preparing for Denver’s series against Quin Snyder-coached Utah.

Quinn Cook (23 overall) awaits the play-in series to see who his Lakers will face.

Next is the injured Justise Winslow (24), followed by Seth Curry (30) whose Dallas Mavericks play the Clippers.