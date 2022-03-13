Duke Plays For ACC Title Against Virginia Tech

The Duke Blue Devils will play for the ACC title on Saturday night in Brooklyn's Barclay's Center.

This is the second time in three trips to Brooklyn for the ACC Tournament that the Blue Devils are playing for the crown. Duke won it in 2017.

Duke has been living dangerously this tournament. The regular season champions and top seed struggled against a Syracuse team it had beaten by at least 20 in both regular season games, escaping with an 88-79 win that was much closer than the final score indicates. Then Duke beat Miami in the semifinals by an 80-76 margin.

Duke has been battling a stomach bug that had coach Mike Krzyzewski and assistant Chris Carrawell sidelined earlier in the week. AJ Griffin has also been stricken by it. He was limited to four points in the opening game of the tournament but rebounded to lead the team in scoring against Miami, becoming the sixth different Blue Devil to lead the team in scoring in the last six games.

The Hokies are playing their fourth game in as many days and, as the No. 7 seed, are trying to become the lowest seeded team ever to win the ACC Tournament. This is Virginia Tech's first appearance in the title game.

Today's officials are Roger Ayers, Ron Groover and Clarence Armstrong.

Duke's starting lineup is Wendell Moore Jr., Trevor Keels, Mark Williams, Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin.

Hokies came out shooting tonight. Virginia Tech is 4 for its first 4 three-point attempts and leads at the under 16, 14-12.

Still a very fast pace, but both teams have cooled off somewhat. Still a combined 12-for-22 from the field. Duke leads at the under 12, 16-14.

Hunter Cattoor cannot be stopped. He has 17 points, 4-for-4 from three. Tech leads 27-26 at the under eight.

Roach picks up his third foul, with just under 6 minutes to go in the first.

8-0 run for Tech, the last two on wide open layups. Duke calls time. Hokies up 35-29 with 4:33 left in the half. Tech is on its fourth game in four days, Duke its third in three, but Duke looks like the more tired team right now.