Report: Duke Out of Running For Transfer Alan Griffin

ShawnKrest

Duke is reportedly out of the running for Illinois transfer Alan Griffin. The Blue Devils reached out to the Illini shooting guard when he entered the transfer portal last week. He spent two seasons with the Illini, averaging 8.9 ppg, 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists last season, while hitting 41.6 percent on three-point attempts.

Barring a special waiver from the NCAA, Griffin would have to sit out a year and have two years of eligibility.

Duke was thought to have a leg up on Griffin, because his younger brother, five-star 2021 recruit A.J. Griffin, would be arriving in Durham the same season that the older Griffin became eligible to play.

The NCAA is considering a rule change that would allow players a one-time transfer exception with immediate eligibility. A vote on that rule was planned for April but may get delayed due to the pandemic that has shut down most of the business of sports.

The younger Griffin brother committed to Duke last November, choosing the Blue Devils over Kentucky, Villanova and several other power conference schools. He’s the No. 7 recruit in the class and No. 3 small forward, according to 247Sports. Both Griffins are the sons of former NBA player and current Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

According to reports, Griffin has cut his list to six teams: Miami, Syracuse, Dayton, Iowa State, Arizona and Texas.

Pending NBA decisions by Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr., Duke didn’t appear to have a scholarship available for Griffin at the moment. He would count against the team’s scholarship limit next season, even though he wasn’t playing.

