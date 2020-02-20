Duke Scoring List: At NC State Update

Wendell Moore Jr. (4 points, 142 total) moved up four spots to 248th, passing Joey Baker and tying Robby West, Martynas Pocius and Tony Moore. Moore also passed Weldon Williams, Dave O’Connell and Antonio Vrankovic to move into 205 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Jordan Goldwire (7 points, 182 total) moved up three spots to 234 passing Ken Podger, Don Tobin and Lefty Driesell. Goldwire moved into a tie with Zion Williamson and Tom Emma for 73 on the Three Pointers List. He also tied Zion Williamson and Shavlik Randolph for 59 on the Duke Steals List.

Matthew Hurt (3 points, 267 total) moved into a tie for 198 with Jim Suddath.

Cassius Stanley (4 points, 288 total) moved into a tie for 189 with Jeff Dawson.

Joey Baker didn’t move up the scoring list, but he moved into a tie with Andre Buckner and Clay Buckley for 128 on the Duke Steals List.

Javin DeLaurier (2 points, 376 total) moved into a tie for 166 with Dayton Allen. DeLaurier also tied Marvin Bagley III for 120 on the Duke Assists List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (27 points, 467 total) moved up four spots to 141 passing Rudy Lacy, Bill Fleming, Joe Kennedy and Tyus Jones. Carey passed Andre Dawkins and tied Dick Groat for 133 on the Duke Rebounding List. He passed Luol Deng and tied DeMarcus Nelson for 46 on the Blocked Shots List.

Tre Jones (17 points, 718 total) moved up two spots to 102 passing Junior Morgan and Greg Koubek. Jones also passed Dick Groat and Tyler Thornton to move into 129 on the Duke Rebounding List. Jones passed Mason Plumlee into 37 on the Duke Steals List.