Duke Scoring List: At NC State Update

Wendell Moore Jr. (4 points, 142 total) moved up four spots to 248th, passing Joey Baker and tying Robby West, Martynas Pocius and Tony Moore. Moore also passed Weldon Williams, Dave O’Connell and Antonio Vrankovic to move into 205 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Jordan Goldwire (7 points, 182 total) moved up three spots to 234 passing Ken Podger, Don Tobin and Lefty Driesell. Goldwire moved into a tie with Zion Williamson and Tom Emma for 73 on the Three Pointers List. He also tied Zion Williamson and Shavlik Randolph for 59 on the Duke Steals List.

Matthew Hurt (3 points, 267 total) moved into a tie for 198 with Jim Suddath.

Cassius Stanley (4 points, 288 total) moved into a tie for 189 with Jeff Dawson.

Joey Baker didn’t move up the scoring list, but he moved into a tie with Andre Buckner and Clay Buckley for 128 on the Duke Steals List.

Javin DeLaurier (2 points, 376 total) moved into a tie for 166 with Dayton Allen. DeLaurier also tied Marvin Bagley III for 120 on the Duke Assists List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (27 points, 467 total) moved up four spots to 141 passing Rudy Lacy, Bill Fleming, Joe Kennedy and Tyus Jones. Carey passed Andre Dawkins and tied Dick Groat for 133 on the Duke Rebounding List. He passed Luol Deng and tied DeMarcus Nelson for 46 on the Blocked Shots List.

Tre Jones (17 points, 718 total) moved up two spots to 102 passing Junior Morgan and Greg Koubek. Jones also passed Dick Groat and Tyler Thornton to move into 129 on the Duke Rebounding List. Jones passed Mason Plumlee into 37 on the Duke Steals List.

Down Goes Duke: NC State Pummels Blue Devils

Duke arrived in Raleigh with a seven-game winning streak. NC State needed a win to get on the right side of the bubble.

Coach K: Duke Was "Not Competitive Tonight"

Duke was routed by NC State on Wednesday night, and coach Mike Krzyzewski said his team wasn't competitive. "We didn’t give them a very good game, and that’s on all of us.” Watch

Duke at NC State: Gameday Open Thread

Duke takes its seven-game winning streak to Raleigh, which has not been kind to the Blue Devils in recent years. Duke will try to avoid the upset at the hands of the Wolfpack. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night. Feel free to chime in with your thoughts

Coach K on Duke's Loss at NC State: "This Isn't an XBox Game. It's a Human Being Game"

"Sometimes when you eat too much, you’re not as hungry. When you need something, you’re really hungry. And when those two meet, a lot of times, the team that needs it the most kicks the other team’s butt." Watch

Tre Jones on Playing at PNC Arena: "The Fans Can Only Do So Much"

Duke has lost more than its won recently when it travels to NC State, but point guard Tre Jones isn't intimidated as the Blue Devils head to PNC Arena on Wednesday. Watch

Duke at NC State: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke heads to NC State looking to continue its roll through the ACC with a win over the Wolfpack. We look at how the teams match up. Read more.

Tre Jones: Duke Needs Hunger and Intensity Every Night

Duke has won seven straight since losing back-to-back games in January. Tre Jones says the team lost its hunger and intensity, but not the Blue Devils have it back. Watch

Cassius Stanley on NC State's Shot Blocking, Outside Shooting

NC State has the ACC's top shot blocker and a team full of three-point threats. Cassius Stanley discusses the challenge the Wolfpack presents on both ends of the floor. Watch.

Duke's Cassius Stanley on his Eye Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley was ready to play against Notre Dame when he suffered a fluke eye injury in warmups. He explains what happened and how he's doing. Watch

NC State Coach: Duke a Better Team Than Last Year's Individuals

Duke plays NC State on Wednesday, and Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said this year's team might be a tougher matchup than last year's because it's a better team. Watch

