Duke Scoring List Update: Georgetown

Joey Baker (5 points, 32 career) moved up six spots to 376, pasting Andre Sweet, Jamal Boykin, Doug Albright and Irving Gray.

Wendell Moore (17 points, 51 career) moved up 20 spots to 300, passing Justin robinson, Steve Litz, JD Simpson, Christian Ast, Semi Ojeleye, Harold Hibbitts and Bob Jamieson. He also moved into a tie with Mason Plumlee and Robert Brickey for 100 on the 3-pointers list.

Cassius Stanley (21 points, 84 career) moved up 20 spots to 271 passing Jordan Goldwire, Doug Ausbon, Alex Murphy, Tony Barone, Antonio Vrankovic, Reggie Love, Larry Linney, Bill Ulrich and Joe Cook. He also passed Bill Jackman, Andre Buckner, Alex Murphy and Dave McClure on the 3-pointers list and tied Joey Baker for 87.

Vernon Carey (20 points, 110 career) moved up six spots to 261 passing Harry Giles and Chase Jeter, as well as Greg Wendt, Jack Boyd, Stoop Minor and Ray Kuhlmeier.

Tre Jones (13 points, 427 career) moved up four spots to 148, passing Tim Kolodziej, Taymon Domzalski, Bill Riegel and tying Marshall Plumlee. Tre Jones also moved up two spots on the assists list, to 37, passing DeMarcus Nelson and Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Jack White didn’t move up the scoring list, but he did pass Jabari Parker on the assists list. He also tied Tre Jones and Cherokee Parks for 61 on the 3-pointers list. Alex O’Connell also didn’t move on the scoring list, but he passed Kyrie Irving and Alaa Abdelnaby on the assists list and tied Greg Newton

Brand New Duke Lineup Turns Georgetown Game

Duke was down by 11 late in the first half and couldn't find any spark on offense. So coach Mike Krzyzewski went to a lineup combination we hadn't seen yet this season, and the Blue Devils went to the half tied. See the full lineup analysis here

Cal One of 13 Teams With Winning Mark Against Coach K

Coach K has the opportunity to even his record against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 2-1 against Krzyzewski, one of just 13 teams with a winning mark against the sport's winningest coach. Read more.

Duke Comeback Topples Georgetown

The Blue Devils found themselves trailing by a season-high 11 points in the first half, but Duke made six straight shots to tie the game by halftime and pulled away in the second half. Read more.

Duke - Georgetown: Gameday Open Thread

No. 1 Duke plays Georgetown at Madison Square Garden for the 2K Empire Classic title. A win would give Duke its 20th regular season tourney title under Coach K. They'll have to go through former Wolfpack big man Omer Yurtseven to earn it. Keep up with our updates and analysis all game long.

Success in Classroom Boosts Duke's Bowl Prospects

Duke needs to win out to become bowl eligible. Or, if Duke can win a fifth game, the Blue Devils may get into the postseason due to its APR success. Read more to find the full details.

Cutcliffe: "I'm Not Going to Pull Them Out" of Slump

David Cutcliffe said he's not the one to pull Duke out of its losing streak. Not that he's not up to the task, it's just a job for the players. Watch

Cutcliffe Not Using Last Year's 59-7 Loss to Wake As Motivation

Duke lost at home to Wake Forest last season, 59-7, but David Cutcliffe doesn't plan to use that blowout game as a way to motivate his team. He called the score an outlier and said that type of motivation is shallow. Watch

Cutcliffe: When You Face Tough Losses, There's Your Moment

Duke suffered a disappointing loss to Syracuse last week. Coach David Cutcliffe says that gives the Blue Devils a chance to have their defining moment. Watch

David Cutcliffe on Accountability: "We Can Run To It Or We Can Run From It"

David Cutcliffe wants his players and coaches to be accountable. He said that the team could either run to it or run from it, and running to it is always the way to go. Watch his comments here

David Cutcliffe: I Hate the Word Frustrated

Duke hasn't had as much success as David Cutcliffe wanted, but he takes issue with calling it a bad season, and he doesn't want anyone feeling frustrated. Watch his comments here