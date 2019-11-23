Duke Scoring List Update: Georgetown

Joey Baker (5 points, 32 career) moved up six spots to 376, pasting Andre Sweet, Jamal Boykin, Doug Albright and Irving Gray.

Wendell Moore (17 points, 51 career) moved up 20 spots to 300, passing Justin robinson, Steve Litz, JD Simpson, Christian Ast, Semi Ojeleye, Harold Hibbitts and Bob Jamieson. He also moved into a tie with Mason Plumlee and Robert Brickey for 100 on the 3-pointers list.

Cassius Stanley (21 points, 84 career) moved up 20 spots to 271 passing Jordan Goldwire, Doug Ausbon, Alex Murphy, Tony Barone, Antonio Vrankovic, Reggie Love, Larry Linney, Bill Ulrich and Joe Cook. He also passed Bill Jackman, Andre Buckner, Alex Murphy and Dave McClure on the 3-pointers list and tied Joey Baker for 87.

Vernon Carey (20 points, 110 career) moved up six spots to 261 passing Harry Giles and Chase Jeter, as well as Greg Wendt, Jack Boyd, Stoop Minor and Ray Kuhlmeier.

Tre Jones (13 points, 427 career) moved up four spots to 148, passing Tim Kolodziej, Taymon Domzalski, Bill Riegel and tying Marshall Plumlee. Tre Jones also moved up two spots on the assists list, to 37, passing DeMarcus Nelson and Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Jack White didn’t move up the scoring list, but he did pass Jabari Parker on the assists list. He also tied Tre Jones and Cherokee Parks for 61 on the 3-pointers list. Alex O’Connell also didn’t move on the scoring list, but he passed Kyrie Irving and Alaa Abdelnaby on the assists list and tied Greg Newton