Duke Scoring List Update: Michigan State

First, some ACC/Big Ten Challenge stats:

Vernon Carey scored 26 points, sixth most by a Blue Devil in the Challenge and most since Kyrie Irving’s 13 in 2010. His 11 rebounds were also seventh most in the Challenge and most since Wendell Carter’s 12 two years ago.

Tre Jones had 12 assists, second most by a Duke player in the Challenge, behind Chris Duhon’s 13 in 2002. His 20 career assists in the Challenge are third most, behind Duhon (32) and Quinn Cook (22).

Duke’s 22 assists in the game broke the school Challenge record of 20, set in 2001. The 11 blocks broke last year’s school Challenge record by one.

Now on to the regularly-scheduled scoring list:

Joey Baker (11 points, 59 career) moved up 9 spots to 296 passing Michael Gbinije, Todd Singleton, Justin Robinson, Christian Ast, Semi Ojeleye, Jay Beal, Henry Hyde and Andre Buckner in the last two games. Baker also passed Elliot Williams, David Henderson, Brian Davis, Justin Robinson and Josh McRoberts and tied Shavlik Randolph for 80 on the three-pointers list.

Jordan Goldwire (3 points, 83 career) moved up one spot to 273 passing Joe Cook. He passed Reggie Love, Bill Ulrich, Larry Linney, John Posen last game. Goldwire also passed Marshall Plumlee, Corey Maggette and Frank Jackson and tied Jayson Tatum for 105 on the assists list.

Matthew Hurt (10 points, 97 career) moved up 4 spots to 267 passing Bill Jackman, John Engberg, Tom Connelly and Stoop Minor. He passed Alex Murphy, Tony Barone, Jordan Goldwire, Antonio Vrankovic, Reggie Love and Joe Cook last game. Hurt also moved past Shavlik Randolph into 79 on the three-pointers list.

Cassius Stanley (103 career) moved past Harry Giles into a tie for 263 with Greg Wendt and Chase Jeter last game.

Vernon Carey (26 points, 173 career) moved up eight spots to 234 passing Clay Buckley, Mouse Edwards, Don Blackman, Harry Harner and Matt Christensen. He passed Todd Anderson, Robby West, Martynas Pocius, Tony Moore, Elliot Williams, Eddie Shokes last game. Carey also broke a tie with Chris Burgess and tied Shelden Williams and Michael Gbinije for 93 on the three-pointers list.

Jack White (7 points, 214 career) moved into a tie for 220 with Fred Shabel. He broke a tie with Cherokee Parks to take 62 place in three-pointers.

Javin DeLaurier (10 points, 316 career) passed Marv Decker into 177. He also passed John Smith and Steve Vacendak into 81 on the rebounding list.

Tre Jones (20 points, 479 career) passed brother Tyus Jones into 140. He passed Rudy Lacy, Bill Fleming, Joe Kennedy last game.

Jones also passed Billy King, Trajan Langdon and Tom Emma into 30 on the assists list. He passed Jabari Parker and tied Luol Deng and Jayson Tatum for 58 on the three-pointers list.