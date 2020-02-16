Duke Scoring List: Notre Dame Update

Mike Buckmire (2 points, 5 total) moved up 15 spots to 393 passing Brandon Besser, Nick Pagliuca, Patrick Davidson and tying Todd Zafirovski and Sean Obi. Buckmire also tied Pagliuca, Semi Ojeleye, Michael Gbinije and Joey Beard for 210 on the Duke Assists List.

Justin Robinson (2 points, 46 total) moved up three spots to 308 passing Phil Allen and tying Semi Ojeleye. Robinson also tied Cam Reddish and John Smith for 67 on the Blocked Shots List.

Wendell Moore Jr. (2 points 121 total) moved up three spots to 256 passing Jim Thomas and John Hoffman and tying Jim LIccardo. Moore also passed Trevon Duval into 211 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Joey Baker (8 points, 137 total) moved past Todd Anderson into 251. Baker tied Carmen Wallace and Corey Maggette for 68 on the Three Pointers List.

Matthew Hurt (12 points, 264 total) moved up four spots to 199 passing Derryck Thornton, Hal Turner and Jack Mullen and tying Terry Chili. Hurt also passed Clay Buckley and Frank Jackson and tied Jordan Goldwire and Billy McCaffrey for 198 on the Duke rebounding list. Hurt passed Elliot Williams and Dave O’Connell and tied Cassius Stanley for 155 on the Duke Assists List. Hurt tied Jabari Parker for 62 on the Three Pointers List.

Alex O’Connell (12 points, 417 total) moved up five spots to 153 passing Danny Ferguson, Scotty York, Fred Schmidt, Corey Maggette and tying Tim Kolodziej. O’Connell also passed Marshall Plumlee and Corey Maggette and tied Frank Jackson for 107 on the Duke Assists List. He tied Rodney Hood and Roshown McLeod for 41 on the Three Pointers List. O’Connell passed Luol Deng and Alaa Abdelnaby into 84 on the Duke Steals List.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Greg Koubek and Alan Shaw for 76 on the Duke Assists List. Goldwire tied Marvin Bagley III for 75 on the Three Pointers List. He also passed John Smith, Greg Newton, Antonio Lang, Greg Koubek and Marty Clark into 61 on the Duke Steals List.

Javin DeLaurier didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Jahlil Okafor, Erik Meek and Chris Burgess for 121 on the Duke Assists List. He also tied Marshall Plumlee and Robert Brickey for 101 on the Three Pointers List.

Vernon Carey (21 points, 440 total) moved up seven spots to 145 passing Taymon Domzalski, Bill Riegel, Marshall Plumlee, Bob Lakata, Chuck Holley, Dick Gordon and Tyler Thornton. Carey passed Andre Buckner and tied Carmen Wallace for 147 on the Duke Assists List. Carey tied Alex Murphy and Dave McClure for 89 on the Three Pointers List. Carey tied Jay Bilas for 48 on the Blocked Shots List.

Tre Jones (19 points, 701 total) moved up four spots to 104 passing Steve Wojciechowski, Billy McCaffrey, Dick Devenzio and Marvin Bagley III. Jones also passed Andre Dawkins into 133 on the Duke Rebounding List.