Duke Scoring List: North Carolina Update

Jordan Goldwire finished 253 on the Duke Points Against UNC List, passing Derryck Thornton. He passed Austin Rivers into 186 on the Duke Rebounding List. Goldwire tied Ryan Kelly for 68 on the Duke Assists List.

Wendell Moore Jr. (4 points, 186 total) moved up three spots to 232 passing Dave O’Connell (Alex’s dad) and Scott Goetsch and tying Taylor King. Moore finished 187 on the Duke Points Against UNC List, passing Matt Jones and Marshall Plumlee and tying Tyler Thornton and Alex O’Connell. He also passed Chase Jeter into 194 on the Duke Rebounding List. Moore tied Kyrie Irving and Alaa Abdelnaby for 126 on the Duke Assists List.

Javin DeLaurier is 167 on the Duke Points Against UNC List, passing Jahlil Okafor. DeLaurier passed Jordan Goldwire and tied Lance Thomas for 52 on the Duke Steals List.

Justin Robinson (13 points, 80 total) moved up 16 spots to 277 passing Reggie Love, Antonio Vrankovic, Tony Barone and Alex Murphy, among others. Robinson finished 229 on the Duke Points Against UNC List, tied with Nick Horvath and Harry Giles. He became the 328 Duke player to score against UNC since records were first kept. He passed Harry Giles and tied Chase Jeter for 187 on the Duke Assists List. He passed Kyrie Irving and tied Wendell Carter and Johnny Dawkins for 79 on the Three Pointers List. He passed Nate James, Marvin Bagley III and Jahlil Okafor and tied Jon Scheyer for 56 on the Blocked Shots List.

Cassius Stanley (19 points, 364 total) moved up five spots to 170 passing Nick Horvath, Buzz Mewhort, Clyde Allen, Brad Evans and Fred Lind. Stanley finished 128 on the Duke Points Against UNC List, passing Lance Thomas, Justise Winslow, Jahlil Okafor, Brandon Ingram, Rasheed Sulaimon, Corey Maggette, Zion Williamson, Wendell Carter Jr., Andre Dawkins and Ryan Kelly. He passed Tyus Jones and Rodney Hood into 169 on the Duke Rebounding List. Stanley passed Joey Baker, Corey Maggette, Carmen Wallace and Nick Horvath and tied Trevon Duval for 66 on the Three Pointers List.

Vernon Carey (25 points, 552 total) moved up three spots to 128 passing Tommy Hughes, Gary Trent Jr. and Bob Vernon. Carey finished 123 on the Duke Points Against UNC List, tied with Miles Plumlee and one more than Luol Deng. Carey passed Chris Burgess into 112 on the Duke Rebounding List. Carey tied Brandon Ingram and Thomas Hill for 41 on the Blocked Shots List.

Tre Jones (21 points, 809 total), moved up three spots to 88, passing Kevin Billerman, Hack Tison and Gary Melchionni. Jones finished 85 on the Duke Points Against UNC List, passing Alaa Abdelnaby, Brian Davis, Marvin Bagley III, Quin Snyder and Mason Plumlee. Jones passed Sean Dockery into 45 on the Three Pointers List. Jones passed Corey Maggette and tied RJ Barrett and Chris Duhon for 81 on the Blocked Shots List. Jones tied Trajan Langdon for 34 on the Duke Steals List.