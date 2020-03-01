BlueDevilCountry
Duke Scoring List: Virginia Update

Joey Baker (2 points, 142 total) moved into a tie for 249 with Tony Moore, Matrynas Pocius and Robby West.

Wendell Moore Jr. didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Billy McCaffrey for 200 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Jordan Goldwire (2 points, 193 total) passed Kyrie Irving and tied Bill Suk for 228. He also passed Tony Moore and Lefty Driesell and tied Reggie Love for 190 on the Duke Rebounding List. Goldwire tied Kenny Blakeney for 73 on the Duke Assists List. He passed Ricky Price and Roshown McLeod and tied Rasheed Sulaimon and Ryan Kelly for 55 on the Duke Steals List.

Cassius Stanley (4 points, 327 total) tied Bucky Allen for 178. Stanley passed Crawford Palmer and tied Frank Jackson, Mike Tissaw and Matt Christensen for 115 on the Duke Steals List. He tied Nolan Smith and Luke Kennard for 72 on the Blocked Shots List.

Javin DeLaurier (6 points, 382 total) passed Bob Gantt and Trevon Duval into 164. He tied Greg Newton for 19 on the Blocked Shots List.

Jack White didn’t score, but he passed Jabari Parker and Bobby Hurley into 99 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (17 points, 510 total) moved up two spots to 134 passing Wendell Carter Jr. and Larry Saunders. Carey also passed Tre Jones, Justise Winslow and Bobby Joe Harris and tied Luol Deng for 118 on the Duke Rebounding List. Carey tied Frank Jackson, Mike Tissaw and Matt Christensen for 115 on the Duke Steals List. Carey passed Billy King and Nick Horvath into 43 on the Blocked Shots List.

Tre Jones (17 points, 773 total) passed John Frye into 93. Jones also tied Justise Winslow for 122 on the Duke Rebounding List. He passed Dahntay Jones and Mike Chappell into 47 on the Three Pointers List. Jones tied Robert Brickey for 36 on the Duke Steals List.

Duke Loses to Virginia: What Happened? What's Next

Duke lost for the third time in four games. What happened? Is it bad? What's next? We look at where the Blue Devils stand after the Virginia loss. Read more

Duke at Virginia: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke is in need of a win after losing two of three, but the Blue Devils head to the worst possible place for a team looking to get on track--Charlottesville. Here's how the Blue Devils match up with the national champs.

Bracketology Update: Wake Loss Drops Duke Again in Projections

Duke's second loss in three games was particularly damaging in NCAA bracket projections. The Blue Devils dropped a seed line in some bracketologists' eyes, was moved farther away in others, and suffered both fates in a few. Here's a roundup.

Tre Jones Named Semifinalist for Defensive Player of Year

For the second year in a row, point guard Tre Jones has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. A Duke player has never won the honor. Read more

Wake's Danny Manning: Tip Your Hat to Tre Jones

Danny Manning was disappointed that Wake's early 12-point lead dissolved, although he gave credit to Duke's Tre Jones for rallying the Blue Devils. Watch

Coach K: No Excuse for the Two Turnovers We Had

Duke committed two turnovers in the final minute of regulation, allowing Wake Forest to tie the score before winning in double overtime. Coach K said there was no excuse for the mistakes. Watch

Duke Scoring List: At Wake Forest Update

Duke scored 101 points in a disappointing loss to Wake Forest, which sparked plenty of movement on the scoring list, including players moving past Cam Reddish, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson. Get the full report here

Coach K: We’ve Played Really Good Basketball, But Not Tonight

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski defended his team's season, despite the disappointing loss to Wake Forest. He also praised Wake's Brandon Childress. Watch

Coach K: I'm Disappointed in Our Group

Duke struggled with turnovers and defending without fouling in a double-overtime loss to Wake Forest. Coach K was critical of several components of Duke's game. Watch

Somber Duke Locker Room Discusses Wake Forest Loss

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones and Jack White took responsibility for Duke's loss to Wake Forest and said things need to improve. Watch

