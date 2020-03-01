Duke Scoring List: Virginia Update

Joey Baker (2 points, 142 total) moved into a tie for 249 with Tony Moore, Matrynas Pocius and Robby West.

Wendell Moore Jr. didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Billy McCaffrey for 200 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Jordan Goldwire (2 points, 193 total) passed Kyrie Irving and tied Bill Suk for 228. He also passed Tony Moore and Lefty Driesell and tied Reggie Love for 190 on the Duke Rebounding List. Goldwire tied Kenny Blakeney for 73 on the Duke Assists List. He passed Ricky Price and Roshown McLeod and tied Rasheed Sulaimon and Ryan Kelly for 55 on the Duke Steals List.

Cassius Stanley (4 points, 327 total) tied Bucky Allen for 178. Stanley passed Crawford Palmer and tied Frank Jackson, Mike Tissaw and Matt Christensen for 115 on the Duke Steals List. He tied Nolan Smith and Luke Kennard for 72 on the Blocked Shots List.

Javin DeLaurier (6 points, 382 total) passed Bob Gantt and Trevon Duval into 164. He tied Greg Newton for 19 on the Blocked Shots List.

Jack White didn’t score, but he passed Jabari Parker and Bobby Hurley into 99 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (17 points, 510 total) moved up two spots to 134 passing Wendell Carter Jr. and Larry Saunders. Carey also passed Tre Jones, Justise Winslow and Bobby Joe Harris and tied Luol Deng for 118 on the Duke Rebounding List. Carey tied Frank Jackson, Mike Tissaw and Matt Christensen for 115 on the Duke Steals List. Carey passed Billy King and Nick Horvath into 43 on the Blocked Shots List.

Tre Jones (17 points, 773 total) passed John Frye into 93. Jones also tied Justise Winslow for 122 on the Duke Rebounding List. He passed Dahntay Jones and Mike Chappell into 47 on the Three Pointers List. Jones tied Robert Brickey for 36 on the Duke Steals List.