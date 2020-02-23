Duke Scoring List: Virginia Tech Rematch Update

Justin Robinson (5 points, 51 total) moved up six spots to 302 passing Jay Beal, Harold Hibbitts, Dick Rosenthal, Tom Cordell, Larry Bateman and Bob Jamieson.

Wendell Moore Jr. (3 points, 145 total) moved up one spot to 247 passing Elliot Williams. Moore also tied Clay Buckley for 203 on the Duke Rebounding List. He tied Jabari Parker for 136 on the Duke Assists List.

Jordan Goldwire (7 points, 189 total) moved up three spots to 231 passing Dave O’Connell (Alex’s dad), Scott Goetsch and Taylor King. Goldwire also passed Harry Giles to move into 197 on the Duke Rebounding List. He passed Billy McCaffrey and Brad Evans into 74 on the Duke Assists List.

Jack White (2 points, 279 total) moved up two spots … and down one … to 194, passing Dave MCClure and tying George Moses.

Matthew Hurt (16 points, 283 total) moved up eight spots to 191 passing Jack White, Dave McClure, Carmen Wallace and Ron Herbster. Hurt also passed Harry Giles, Chase Jeter and Lefty Driesell and tied Reggie Love for 189 on the Duke Rebounding List. He passed Jayson Tatum and Luol Deng and tied Chip Engelland for 59 on the Three Pointers List. Hurt passed Cam Reddish and John Smith and tied Justin Robinson for 67 on the Blocked Shots List.

Cassius Stanley (21 points, 309 total) moved up nine spots to 180 passing Bill Mock, Hayes Clement, Ron Wendelin and Kenny Blakeney. Stanley also passed Austin Rivers, Bob Bender, Jim Liccardo and Brad Evans to move into 180 on the Duke Rebounding List. Stanley moved past Marvin Bagley III, Jordan Goldwire, Zion Williamson and Tom Emma and tied John Smith for 72 on the Three Pointers List. Stanley passed Harry Giles and Matt Jones and tied Seth Curry, Ricky Price, Marty Clark and Jeff Capel for 74 on the Blocked Shots List.

Alex O’Connell didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Jayson Tatum for 106 on the Duke Assists List. O’Connell tied Jack White and Justise Winslow for 82 on the Duke Steals List.

Vernon Carey Jr. didn’t move up the scoring list but he passed Tim Kolodziej, Tyler Thornton and Richie O’Connor to move into 130 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Tre Jones didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Grayson Allen, Jason Williams and Josh Hairston for 85 on the Blocked Shots List.