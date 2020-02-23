BlueDevilCountry
Duke Scoring List: Virginia Tech Rematch Update

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson (5 points, 51 total) moved up six spots to 302 passing Jay Beal, Harold Hibbitts, Dick Rosenthal, Tom Cordell, Larry Bateman and Bob Jamieson.

Wendell Moore Jr. (3 points, 145 total) moved up one spot to 247 passing Elliot Williams. Moore also tied Clay Buckley for 203 on the Duke Rebounding List. He tied Jabari Parker for 136 on the Duke Assists List.

Jordan Goldwire (7 points, 189 total) moved up three spots to 231 passing Dave O’Connell (Alex’s dad), Scott Goetsch and Taylor King. Goldwire also passed Harry Giles to move into 197 on the Duke Rebounding List. He passed Billy McCaffrey and Brad Evans into 74 on the Duke Assists List.

Jack White (2 points, 279 total) moved up two spots … and down one … to 194, passing Dave MCClure and tying George Moses.

Matthew Hurt (16 points, 283 total) moved up eight spots to 191 passing Jack White, Dave McClure, Carmen Wallace and Ron Herbster. Hurt also passed Harry Giles, Chase Jeter and Lefty Driesell and tied Reggie Love for 189 on the Duke Rebounding List. He passed Jayson Tatum and Luol Deng and tied Chip Engelland for 59 on the Three Pointers List. Hurt passed Cam Reddish and John Smith and tied Justin Robinson for 67 on the Blocked Shots List.

Cassius Stanley (21 points, 309 total) moved up nine spots to 180 passing Bill Mock, Hayes Clement, Ron Wendelin and Kenny Blakeney. Stanley also passed Austin Rivers, Bob Bender, Jim Liccardo and Brad Evans to move into 180 on the Duke Rebounding List. Stanley moved past Marvin Bagley III, Jordan Goldwire, Zion Williamson and Tom Emma and tied John Smith for 72 on the Three Pointers List. Stanley passed Harry Giles and Matt Jones and tied Seth Curry, Ricky Price, Marty Clark and Jeff Capel for 74 on the Blocked Shots List.

Alex O’Connell didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Jayson Tatum for 106 on the Duke Assists List. O’Connell tied Jack White and Justise Winslow for 82 on the Duke Steals List.

Vernon Carey Jr. didn’t move up the scoring list but he passed Tim Kolodziej, Tyler Thornton and Richie O’Connor to move into 130 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Tre Jones didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Grayson Allen, Jason Williams and Josh Hairston for 85 on the Blocked Shots List.

Duke Bounces Back With Blowout of Virginia Tech

Duke bounced back from Wednesday's loss to NC State in a big way, leading Virginia Tech wire to wire in a lopsided win to clinch the Blue Devils a double bye in the ACC Tournament. Read more

ShawnKrest

Virginia Tech at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Virginia Tech heads to Duke looking to give the Blue Devils their second straight loss. Duke is coming off a blowout at the hands of NC State and is looking to clinch a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament. We'll have updates and analysis all evening long from courtside.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Vernon Carey: They Just Punched Us in the Mouth

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. wasn't happy with the team's effort in the loss at NC State saying that the Wolfpack hit the Blue Devils in the mouth. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones After NC State: Duke Deserved What Happened Tonight

The Blue Devils were routed by NC State on Wednesday. Point guard Tre Jones said that, while Duke deserved what happened, it won't define the team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Virginia Tech at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks to rebound after a blowout loss at NC State earlier this week. A tough Virginia Tech team that led Duke at halftime in the first game travels to Cameron to challenge the Blue Devils. Here's how the teams measure up.

ShawnKrest

Loss to NC State Shakes Up Duke's Bracket Projections

A week ago, just about all the experts agreed Duke was headed for a No. 2 seed in the East behind San Diego State. What a difference a blowout loss to NC State makes. Duke is on the move in the latest round of bracketology. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Our Team Obviously Felt Tonight They Didn’t Need a Win

Duke got trounced by NC State, 88-66. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the Blue Devils were against an opponent that was desperate for a win and couldn't match that desperation. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: At NC State Update

Duke only managed 66 points at NC State, but it was enough for several players to move up scoring lists. Tyus Jones and Greg Koubek both got passed, among others. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Down Goes Duke: NC State Pummels Blue Devils

Duke arrived in Raleigh with a seven-game winning streak. NC State needed a win to get on the right side of the bubble.

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Duke Was "Not Competitive Tonight"

Duke was routed by NC State on Wednesday night, and coach Mike Krzyzewski said his team wasn't competitive. "We didn’t give them a very good game, and that’s on all of us.” Watch

ShawnKrest