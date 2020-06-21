Duke Sets ACC Record With 572 Honor Roll Athletes

For the 32 time in the last 33 years, Duke led the ACC in student-athletes selected to the ACC Honor Roll.

The Blue Devils had 572 honor roll athletes, which set a new ACC record. It was also more than 10 percent of the ACC’s total, which was a league-record 5,609.

The ACC Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year.

Notre Dame was second, with 541, followed by Virginia with 496, North Carolina with 468 and Boston College with 455.



Duke – 572

Notre Dame – 541

Virginia – 496

North Carolina – 468

Boston College – 455

Louisville – 413

Syracuse – 340

NC State –332

Clemson – 329

Virginia Tech – 323

Florida State – 301

Wake Forest – 285

Pitt – 277

Georgia Tech – 240

Miami – 237

Duke also had the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for fencing, Eoin Gronningsater and five athletes who mde the honor roll for the fifth time: Quentin Harris (football), Kyra Lambert (women's basketball), Sammi Steele (field hockey), Turner Uppgren (men's lacrosse) and Sheridan Wilbur (track & field).

Only Notre Dame (13) and Louisville (7) had more five-time honor roll members. Georgia Tech matched Duke with five.

Notre Dame – 13

Louisville – 7

Georgia Tech – 5

Duke – 5

Florida State – 4

NC State – 4

Syracuse – 4

Boston College – 3

Clemson – 3

Pitt – 3

Miami – 2

Wake Forest – 2

North Carolina – 1

Virginia Tech – 0

Virginia – 0