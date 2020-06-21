Duke Sets ACC Record With 572 Honor Roll Athletes
ShawnKrest
For the 32 time in the last 33 years, Duke led the ACC in student-athletes selected to the ACC Honor Roll.
The Blue Devils had 572 honor roll athletes, which set a new ACC record. It was also more than 10 percent of the ACC’s total, which was a league-record 5,609.
The ACC Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year.
Notre Dame was second, with 541, followed by Virginia with 496, North Carolina with 468 and Boston College with 455.
Duke – 572
Notre Dame – 541
Virginia – 496
North Carolina – 468
Boston College – 455
Louisville – 413
Syracuse – 340
NC State –332
Clemson – 329
Virginia Tech – 323
Florida State – 301
Wake Forest – 285
Pitt – 277
Georgia Tech – 240
Miami – 237
Duke also had the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for fencing, Eoin Gronningsater and five athletes who mde the honor roll for the fifth time: Quentin Harris (football), Kyra Lambert (women's basketball), Sammi Steele (field hockey), Turner Uppgren (men's lacrosse) and Sheridan Wilbur (track & field).
Only Notre Dame (13) and Louisville (7) had more five-time honor roll members. Georgia Tech matched Duke with five.
Notre Dame – 13
Louisville – 7
Georgia Tech – 5
Duke – 5
Florida State – 4
NC State – 4
Syracuse – 4
Boston College – 3
Clemson – 3
Pitt – 3
Miami – 2
Wake Forest – 2
North Carolina – 1
Virginia Tech – 0
Virginia – 0