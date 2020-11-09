SI.com
Duke to Start Season Ranked No. 9

ShawnKrest

The Duke men's basketball team is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press preseason poll, marking the 13th consecutive season that the Blue Devils have debuted in the top 10.

Duke's streak of being ranked in the top 10 at least some point during a season now extends to 25 consecutive years – the longest active streak in the nation. Kansas is second at 15. Duke has also been ranked in 84 consecutive polls dating back to 2016, the nation's second-longest active streak.

Entering the 2020-21 season, 41st-year head coach Mike Krzyzewski has had Duke in the AP top 10 for 77 percent of the team's games (1,060 of 1,375). His Duke squads are 870-190 (.821) when playing as a top-10 ranked team.

Duke is up two spots from the No. 11 ranking it had when last season ended.

This is Duke’s lowest preseason ranking since starting the 2009-10 season at No. 9. Duke ended up winning the national title that year.

Only one ACC team is ranked higher than Duke. Virginia, who won the last national title, starts the year at No. 4. The Cavaliers received one first-place vote in the poll.

Other ranked ACC teams include No. 16 North Carolina and No. 21 Florida State. Louisville was outside the top 25 but received votes in the poll.

Duke’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent, Illinois, is ranked one spot higher than the Blue Devils, at No. 8. Michigan State, who Duke will play in the Champions Classic, is at No. 13

Basketball

David Cutcliffe: Duke Has "Hit Bottom"

David Cutcliffe didn't pull any punches after the blowout loss to North Carolina, saying "it's a very difficult time in the program." He said he was aware of "personnel issues" that need to be addressed and implied that the team has "hit bottom"

ShawnKrest

Duke Suffers Blowout Loss in Rivalry Game

Duke was unable to stop UNC's offense, which scored on its first seven possessions of the game. The Blue Devils struggled with pass protection, made penalties and suffered turnovers, all of which led to a blowout loss to the Tar Heels

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. North Carolina: Gameday Open Thread

Duke and North Carolina meet in their annual Battle of the Blues for the Victory Bell. We'll have updates, observations and analysis all game long as the Blue Devils and Tar Heels clash

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter II: Key Players on UNC's Offense

North Carolina's offense is loaded with playmakers at the skill positions. It all starts with quarterback Sam Howell, who is dangerous passing and running. Duke safety Michael Carter II breaks down the key players

ShawnKrest

Duke Holds First Scrimmage of Year

Duke held a closed scrimmage in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night. Jeremy Roach and Patrick Tapé were among the top performers as the team took the floor on its home court for the first time

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter on UNC, Sam Howell, Victory Bell

Duke safety Michael Carter said the way last year's game against UNC ended "added fuel" to the rivalry game. This year, Carter and the Blue Devils will need to keep UNC quarterback Sam Howell under wraps

ShawnKrest

Mark Williams Named to Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award Watch List

Duke freshman Mark Williams was named to the watch list for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Center of the Year Award, giving the Blue Devils a total of five watch-listed players in the Naismith Starting Five

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke-UNC is a "Grocery Store Rivalry"

UNC has struggled against the run, but Duke's David Cutcliffe doesn't think it's something the Tar Heel defense has done wrong. Cutcliffe also discussed the game, which he called a "grocery store rivalry"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Rakavius Chambers: The Victory Bell Belongs In Durham

North Carolina beat Duke on an interception in the end zone with seconds left. Blue Devils lineman Rakavius Chambers remembers the feeling of that loss and says, "The bell belongs in Durham. The bell belongs at Duke University."

ShawnKrest

Duke's Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore, Jalen Johnson Named to Watch Lists

Three more Blue Devils were named to Naismith Starting Five watch lists, joining Shooting Guard of Year candidate DJ Steward. Matthew Hurt was named to the Malone (power forward) Award. Wendell Moore and Jalen Johnson were listed for the Erving (small forward) Award

ShawnKrest