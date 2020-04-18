BlueDevilCountry
Duke, North Carolina Head-to-Head: Whose 2020 Class Is Better?

ShawnKrest

Duke and North Carolina are No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, in the 2020 recruiting class rankings, according to both Sports Illustrated and 247Sports. SI All-American recently ran a story asking how close the two recruiting classes were this year.

We decided to do a player-by-player comparison between the two top-three classes to see which school has the edge. We matched them up ACC/Big Ten Challenge style, with the top rated in each organization going head-to-head, followed by a battle of No. 2’s, No. 3’s and so on.

Jalen Johnson vs. Day’Ron Sharpe

We lead off with a pair of five-stars. Johnson, a 6-foot-8 small forward, is the gem of Duke’s class, while Sharpe, a McDonald’s All-American center, is the top player in Carolina’s class. Johnson missed last season, first with an injury, then with a mandated suspension after he transferred schools mid-year. Johnson is No. 11 in the 247Sports rankings, while Sharpe is 14. The Rivals rankings are closer, but Johnson against has the edge, No. 10 compared to 12. ESPN gives Sharpe the edge, No. 11 to No. 15. Johnson’s inactivity makes it close, but he has the higher ceiling and gives Duke a slight edge.

Duke 1-0

Jeremy Roach vs. Walker Kessler

Roach is a five-star point guard headed to Duke, while Kessler is a five-star center who’ll be half of Carolina’s freshman twin towers. Both made the McDonald’s team. This edge is pretty clear-cut with Kessler having a four-spot edge in the ESPN and 247Sports rankings and a two-spot edge according to Rivals. Plus, Duke pushed for Kessler before the Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils for him.

Tied 1-1

DJ Steward vs. Caleb Love

It’s a battle of five-star McDonald’s All-American guards. It’s also a relative mismatch. UNC-bound Love has the edge by six, 10 and six spots in the 247, Rivals and ESPN rankings.

Carolina 2-1

Mark Williams vs. Puff Johnson

The seven-foot Williams in a McDonald’s All-American and will be Duke’s man in the post next season. Puff followed older brother Cam to UNC and is a four-star forward. Williams is the heavy favorite here, leading Johnson by 19 spots in 247’s rankings, 20 in Rivals and 18 in ESPN’s.

Tied 2-2

Jaemyn Brakefield vs. R.J. Davis

Brakefield is a four-star power forward headed to Duke. Davis is a four-star combo guard bound for UNC. Brakefield has a 17-spot lead in the 247Sports rankings, 11 in Rivals, 15 in ESPN.

Duke 3-2

Duke also has a sixth recruit—four-star power forward Henry Coleman, who is also among the nation’s top 50 prospects, while UNC has a five-man class. That gives Duke a 4-2 edge over the Tar Heels.

