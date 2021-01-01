Duke's Wendell Moore on His Slump: "The Game is Moving Fast For Me Right Now"

Wendell Moore Jr. was expected to be one of Duke’s top players this year, as one of the few experienced returning players on the team.

Instead, Moore has seen his minutes cut and been dropped from the starting lineup after a prolonged slump to start the year.

Moore has seen his scoring drop from 7.4 ppg as a freshman to 3.8 in the first five games this season. His shooting percentage dropped from .416 to .261 and his three-point accuracy from .211 to .111.

“It’s just one of those times where it feels like every shot I take doesn’t go in,” he said. “It feels like the game is moving fast for me right now. I’m doing whatever I can to help our team better win games, leading the younger guys on the floor. My game will come back around.”

Moore is going to keep his head up until the shots start falling.

“The season hasn’t gotten off to the start I wanted, personally,” he said. “For me, it’s keep fighting through the adversity. All our players hit a wall at some point in their careers. This just happens to be my wall. I’ve just find a way to get over it. I’m doing whatever it takes. I’m really not focusing on me. I’m focusing on what I can do to make our team better.”

Moore missed time last season with a broken bone in his hand, which is the closest thing that compares to his current slump.

“Personally, this is one of the first times I’ve dealt with this big of an adversity besides my injury,” he said. “This is a time we’re all fighting through together. I know my teammates have my back. They still believe in me. I’m really doing everything I can to make them proud.”