Duke vs. Winthrop: Gameday Open Thread

Duke returns to the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night to face Winthrop, who may win the award for worst timing in recent basketball history.

The Eagles would have had a tall task facing Duke regardless of when the game was scheduled. Unfortunately for Winthop, it happens to fall three days after the Blue Devils were upset by Stephen F. Austin, snapping a non-conference home winning streak dating back to February 2000. To put that in perspective, Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore, Vernon Carey and Joey Baker weren’t born the last time Duke lost to a non-conference opponent at Cameron.

Needless to say, it should be a very motivated Duke team that takes the floor against Winthrop. In an upset, the Blue Devils were wearing Duke gear for pregame warmups—Coach K often takes away everything with a logo on it after a poor performance, emphasizing that the Duke name needs to be earned.