Duke
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke vs. Winthrop: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke returns to the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night to face Winthrop, who may win the award for worst timing in recent basketball history.

The Eagles would have had a tall task facing Duke regardless of when the game was scheduled. Unfortunately for Winthop, it happens to fall three days after the Blue Devils were upset by Stephen F. Austin, snapping a non-conference home winning streak dating back to February 2000. To put that in perspective, Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore, Vernon Carey and Joey Baker weren’t born the last time Duke lost to a non-conference opponent at Cameron.

Needless to say, it should be a very motivated Duke team that takes the floor against Winthrop. In an upset, the Blue Devils were wearing Duke gear for pregame warmups—Coach K often takes away everything with a logo on it after a poor performance, emphasizing that the Duke name needs to be earned.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe on Casey Holman's Fast Recovery From Neck Injury

ShawnKrest
0

Duke lineman Casey Holman had a scary moment when he went down with an apparent neck injury. He was motionless on the field for several minutes and was carted off on a stretcher. But he started the next game. Coach David Cutcliffe discusses the timeline for treating the injury. Watch

Cutcliffe: Duke's Bad Tackling Gave Wake Forest Extra 140 Yards

ShawnKrest
0

Duke had been solid against the run but has struggled in recent weeks. David Cutcliffe blames poor tackling technique, which gave Wake Forest more than 140 yards after contact. Watch

Duke's Bowl Hopes Fading As More Teams Get Eligible

ShawnKrest
0

Two teams earned their sixth wins in early Thanksgiving Week action, making the odds of Duke getting a bowl bid as a five win team even longer. Read the full details on the Blue Devils situation here.

Duke Scoring List: Stephen F. Austin

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a shocking loss, but the Blue Devils still made progress on the scoring list, plus a new contender in the Camerons in Cameron Indoor scoring list. Read the full report here

Coach K: "It's Not Okay to Play Like That. Not Acceptable"

ShawnKrest
0

Coach Mike Krzyzewski was upset with Duke's free throw shooting, and the fact that they had so many free throws instead of finishing plays. He was very blunt about his message to the team afterward. Watch

What's Next For Duke: "Gotta Get Tough. Gotta Get Tough Quick"

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a shocking loss to Stephen F. Austin. What's next? Coach K put it bluntly: "Gotta get tough. Gotta get tough quick." Watch.

Coach K Rips Duke's Effort: "They Thought They Were Going to Win"

ShawnKrest
0

Coach Mike Krzyzewski pulled no punches after Duke's upset loss, saying that no matter what he told the team during timeout, "They thought they were going to win." Watch his comments

Key Play Breakdown: SFA's Final Shot Beats Duke

ShawnKrest
0

There were plenty of reasons why Duke was upset by Stephen F. Austin--shaky defense in the paint, turnovers, lack of effort and discipline. All of them came into play in the final few seconds of the game, resulting in a SFA highlight. Read more

Anatomy of an Upset: How Duke Lost

ShawnKrest
0

Duke was upset by a Quadrant IV team at home. How does that happen? A perfect storm of great play by the underdog and the Blue Devils leaving the door open. Read more

Duke Suffers Upset of the Season

ShawnKrest
0

The No. 1 Blue Devils lost to the No. 264 Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, ending a 150-game, 19 year non-conference winning streak at Cameron Indoor Stadium. "We stunk," Coach Mike Krzyzewski said. Read more.