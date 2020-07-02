BlueDevilCountry
Duke Women's Basketball Coach Joanne McCallie Resigns

ShawnKrest

Duke women’s basketball coach Joanne McCallie announced her resignation in a six-minute video posted to the program’s social media accounts on Thursday.

McCallie has coached at Duke since the 2007-08 season, going 330-107 over 13 seasons. She made the NCAA tournament 10 times, including four straight Elite Eights. McCallie won four straight ACC regular season titles, from 2010 to 2013, winning the ACC tournament in 2010, 2011 and 2013. She was a two-time ACC coach of the year and won the national coach of the year in 2005, while coaching at Michigan State.

McCallie began her career in 1992-93 at Maine. In 28 seasons, she had a career mark of 646-255.

“I just had a very difficult conversation with a group of women that I love and adore and admire,” she said. “It was very heartfelt and bittersweet. I am choosing to step away as head coach at Duke”

Concern over her contract status led to McCallie’s decision to step down. She is entering the final year of her contract, and it appears no agreement could be reached on an extension. She had already agreed to two pay cuts, along with most of Duke’s other high-profile head coaches, including Mike Krzyzewski and David Cutcliffe, to help the athletic department make budget during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a coach in the final year of my contract, uncertainty is natural, and it takes away from competence and fun,” she said. “I am pretty sure there’s a level of uncertainty amongst the Duke family. I want to bring clarity with great pride for all. Throughout my entire coaching career, I have thrived on providing stability, and I enjoyed long-term relationships with every program I’ve had the honor to serve. Clarity and principle over uncertainty must prevail.”

McCallie thanked her players, fans and the Duke administration. She also said she was 100 percent healthy.

“All current, former and future Duke women and the entire DWB family are very special to me,” she said. “I want to provide an opportunity for change, growth and a sense of security relative to the future of the program.”

McCallie thanked men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski, saying, “Coach K, the GOAT, thank you for your profound influence on my journey to Duke. I’ll never forget our first conversation. You made time for me, despite having to depart for your USA Basketball commitment. And thank you for writing the forward to my very first book. Your legacy at Duke and worldwide is forever appreciated.”

“I hope my action allows the team to play free without the burden and uncertainty of their coach’s future,” she concluded.

Kaleb Edwards Commits to Georgia Tech over Duke

Duke missed one a key target in the 2021 class when three-star athlete Kaleb Edwards of Dacula, Georgia committed to Georgia Tech over the Blue Devils

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers: NBA champ deserves an asterisk

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Becomes Second Blue Devil to Make NBA 2K Cover

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson was named the cover athlete for NBA 2K21's next-generation system games, joining Kyrie Irving as the only former Blue Devils to make the game's cover. He's also the first rookie to earn the honor.

ShawnKrest

Duke's History Vs. the Sun Belt and FBS Independents

Despite playing football for nearly a century, there are still a number of teams Duke hasn't played, and many of them play in the Sun Belt. Here's the Blue Devils' record against the Sun Belt and FBS independents

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Vs. the AAC

Duke will face AAC teams Tulane, Temple and UConn on future schedules. Here's a look at the Blue Devils' long history against teams in the conference.

ShawnKrest

Kaleb Edwards to Announce College Choice on July 1

2021 athlete Kaleb Edwards has decided where he wants to go and will announce on July 1. Duke, who is in his top 10, would like to land the three-star safety, and quarterback Chase Brice offered his support online.

ShawnKrest

Duke to Become Last Power Five Team to Return to Campus

Duke announced plans to return to campus starting with the football team on July 12. That makes the Blue Devils the last Power Five team to allow its athletes back on campus, giving some ACC schools a 40-day head start.

ShawnKrest

Emoni Bates Chooses Michigan State

Duke has made a habit of landing the nation's top recruit, but top-rated 2022 prospect Emoni Bates opted for Michigan State. The Blue Devils had early contact but backed off, perhaps out of a belief he would opt for the pros

ShawnKrest

Caleb Houstan Gets Duke's First Offer of 2022 Cycle

Duke has been deliberate in its approach to the 2022 recruiting cycle. Unable to see many top prospects in person, coaches were making contact but had held off on making scholarship offers until this weekend, when Caleb Houstan got the first

ShawnKrest

A Look at Duke's New Home in Pat Forde's Realignment

SI's Pat Forde came up with a plan to radically restructure college football. The ACC still makes up the core of Duke's new home--the Mid-Atlantic Conference, although things would look very different for the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest