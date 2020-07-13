BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Kara Lawson: I Took a Circuitous Route to Get There, But I'm Here Now

ShawnKrest

Kara Lawson met the media for the first time after being officially introduced as the new Duke women’s basketball coach.

Lawson was hired over the weekend, and the former Tennessee player and WNBA All-star held her press conference from her room in the Orlando NBA “Bubble,” where she had been preparing for the season’s restart in her role as Boston Celtics assistant coach.

She apologized for not wearing school colors to her press conference.

“I didn’t have any blue in the Bubble, so I did my best,” she said.

Lawson doesn’t have experience as a head coach, but there are plenty of experienced coaches in Duke athletics to help her find her footing.

“I do want to thank Coach K (men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski) and Coach (David) Cutcliffe. Their impact on me, not only through the process but relationships I’ve had with both Coach K and Coach Cutcliffe over the years. I couldn’t be walking into a situation any better as a first-time head coach than to have those two men as mentors. I’m looking forward to learning from them and being part of the Duke athletic department.”

Since her WNBA playing days ended, Lawson has worked as a TV commentator, youth three-on-three coach with USA Basketball and spent a year on the Celtics sideline. Now she returns to college.

“This is a dream come true for me,” she said. “I’ve wanted to be a coach since I was a kid, and I guess you would say I took kind of a circuitous route to get there, but I’m here now and so excited about the opportunity to help shape young women, help grow their games, grow their personalities and help them mature throughout their college years.”

With coach Joanne McCallie’s surprise resignation in early July and a group of former players pushing for the school to bring back former coach Gail Goestenkors, one of Lawson’s first duties was to build bridges to key members of the program.

“This game has always been about players,” she said. “Certainly, if you ask any player, they’ll tell you it is, but even as a coach, it is. It’s about players. I tried to spend my first few hours, then a couple days, reaching out to our players, our past players as well and some, hopefully, future players. We’re really excited. I just can’t wait.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside Duke's Search For Kara Lawson

Duke conducted a 10-day, nationwide search to find new women's basketball coach Kara Lawson. Administrator Nina King takes us behind the scenes of the search.

ShawnKrest

Why Kara Lawson? Duke A.D. Kevin White Discusses New Women's Coach

Duke athletics director Kevin White explained why Kara Lawson was the choice for the women's basketball coaching vacancy, praising her leadership ability, relationship building and "peerless track record of success"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Gets Choked Up Talking About Leaving Celtics

New Duke head coach Kara Lawson was preparing to finish the NBA season in the Bubble, but she'll now be leaving the Celtics to take over the Blue Devils. She got choked up talking about how much the Boston players meant to her

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Defense: "I'm Excited About That Side of the Ball"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe thinks his linebackers are the fastest they've ever been and his secondary is the deepest. Then there are his pass rushers up front. His reaction: "I'm excited about that side of the ball"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Offense: "We're Changing Some Things"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe previewed the Blue Devils offense heading into camp. Coach Cut is taking over the scheming and playcalling and promises "We're changing some things over there"

ShawnKrest

Video Board Getting Wired For Madden as Duke Coaches Try to Keep Players Entertained

Duke players will have limited social options while on campus during the pandemic, so coaches are getting creative. Coach David Cutcliffe joked about opening a bar on the practice field, then said they'd be playing Madden on the Jumbotron at Wallace Wade Stadium

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Hopes "We’re Disciplined Enough to Play Some Football.”

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is optimistic that there will be a football season, although less than he was a month ago. "Our world needs to become more disciplined. Hopefully, we’re disciplined enough to play some football."

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Will Police Themselves: "We're Not Putting a GPS Chip Under Your Skin"

Duke's football team is returning to campus, but if they want to avoid a season-threatening spread of COVID-19, it will be up to them to make sure everyone is following guidelines, coach David Cutcliffe said.

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Basketball Announces Kara Lawson as New Coach

Duke officially announced that Kara Lawson would be taking over the program as the fifth coach in the history of the women's basketball program.

ShawnKrest

Report: Kara Lawson Accepts Duke Women's Coaching Job

Former Tennessee star and WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson is reportedly leaving the Boston Celtics and accepting a job as Duke's next women's basketball coach.

ShawnKrest