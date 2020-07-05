BlueDevilCountry
Gail Goestenkors Not a Candidate to Return as Duke Women's Coach

ShawnKrest

Duke is looking for a women’s basketball coach after Joanne McCallie resigned unexpectedly after 13 years.

While it’s unclear who will be the next Blue Devils coach, Duke made it clear who wouldn’t be getting the job when it confirmed to ESPN that former Duke women’s coach Gail Goestenkors is not a candidate.

There had been growing support among former Blue Devil players to bring back Coach G, who had a 396-99 record in 15 seasons as Duke coach. She made the NCAA Tournament in her final 13 seasons with the Blue Devils and reached four Final Fours, including the national championship game twice.

Goestenkors also won seven ACC coach of the year awards and national coach of the year in three different seasons. The Blue Devils won eight regular season titles and five ACC tournaments under Goestenkors, including perfect 19-0 regular season and conference tourney marks in back-to-back seasons.

Players from four different decades of Duke women’s basketball signed a letter to the administration, asking for Coach G’s return to the bench. However, before it could be delivered, a source close to the coaching search confirmed to ESPN that the school didn’t want to look to the past for the program’s next coach.

Goestenkors also told ESPN that she didn’t receive an interview from the school.

Goestenkors left Duke for Texas in 2007 and was replaced by McCallie. She coached the Longhorns for five years and hasn’t coached at the college level since 2012. Since then, she’s served two years on WNBA staffs and done television work.

Duke Suffers Second July 4 Loss as Garrett DiGiorgio Stays Home

Duke couldn't convince three-star offensive tackle Garrett DiGiorgio to come east as the California native decided to stay close to home and play at UCLA.

ShawnKrest

Three-star Texan Stone Eby Spurns Duke, Stays Home

Duke offered 2021 end Stone Eby after the Texas pass rusher had already named a final eight. The Blue Devils weren't able to make up for lost time, as Eby announced he was "staying home" and headed to SMU

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Versatile 2021 Back Roman Hemby

Duke offered three-star 2021 running back Roman Hemby. The versatile Hemby also plays free safety and return man for Bel Air, Maryland's John Carroll High.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball's Record Vs. the AAC

Two AAC teams--Wichita State and Memphis--join Duke in the field for this year's Battle 4 Atlantis, pandemic permitting, of course. Here's a look at Duke's history against the American Athletic Conference, including a 21-game winning streak.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 10 for Charles Bediako

Five-star 2021 center Charles Bediako announced his top 10 schools, and Duke made the cut for the 6-foot-11 Canadian standout. Bediako will finish his high school career at Florida's IMG Academy

ShawnKrest

Kyrie Irving Gets Support From Former NBA Player

Former Blue Devil Kyrie Irving expressed concern that the NBA's return to play would take away from social justice efforts. Former NBA player Royce White has offered his support to Irving in an open letter.

ShawnKrest

Kenny Blakeney Lands Biggest HBCU Recruit in Years in Makur Makur

In a surprising early-morning commitment, five-star 2020 center Makur Makur announced he would play for former Blue Devil Kenny Blakeney at Howard, the biggest recruiting win by an HBCU in decades.

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Basketball Coach Joanne McCallie Resigns

Duke women's basketball coach Joanne McCallie announced her resignation in a surprise online video. McCallie was scheduled to enter the final year of her contract and chose to step down to end uncertainty surrounding the program.

ShawnKrest

Duke misses on 2021 Receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Duke missed out on a top receiver target in the class of 2021 when Ahmari Huggins-Bruce committed to Louisville.

ShawnKrest

Kaleb Edwards Commits to Georgia Tech over Duke

Duke missed one a key target in the 2021 class when three-star athlete Kaleb Edwards of Dacula, Georgia committed to Georgia Tech over the Blue Devils

ShawnKrest