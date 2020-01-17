DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke vs Louisville

ShawnKrest

On Saturday, No. 3 Duke hosts No. 11 Louisville in a marquee ACC matchup. ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg, on hand to host College Gameday from Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday morning, broke down the matchup.

“To me, the game comes down to Tre Jones, not only defending but disrupting the perimeter game of Louisville,” he said. “On the other end, establish Vernon Carey. How does he handle the big doubles, because that’s what they’re going to do. This is a Louisville team that’s done a good job defending the post. That’s a strength of theirs. And how much can Duke get out of the transition game?”

The key, however, could come down to stopping the Cardinals.

“I think it’s going to come down to the defensive end,” he said. “Can you disrupt? Can you put enough pressure on the basketball to make Darius Perry, Fresh Kimble and now David Johnson, can you push them out one step further? That’s what Texas Tech did. Really, pushing a guy out just one step further really disrupts the tempo and rhythm of what you’re doing offensively. I think that’s really going to be a big, big part of it.”

Greenberg also said that, although Duke may not have the talent of last year’s team, that’s no different than the rest of college basketball.

“Here’s the thing,” he said. “They have as much or more talent, in relation to the field. They’re not playing against last year’s field. Eighty seven underclassmen went out in the NBA Draft. Look through the league. They’ve played two nationally ranked teams this season. They only have one left, and that’s Louisville. College basketball’s not as talented as it was last year. When you look at this team, in relation to the field, it’s probably as talented as last year’s in relation to the field. This team has a legit chance to end up being the best in the country.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seth Greenberg: Matthew Hurt Needs to Come Back to School

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave he breakdown on the Duke freshmen and their readiness for the NBA Draft. Watch

ShawnKrest

LaPhonso Ellis: Vernon Carey Has Gone From Tentative to Dominant

ESPN analyst LaPhonso Ellis has been impressed with Duke big man Vernon Carey's post game this season. Having not played with his back to the basket before this year, Carey looked tentative early but quickly became dominant. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 3

Duke didn't have anyone in the ESPN 150, but the Blue Devils played against 23 members of the elite club. Here's how Duke did against Julius Peppers, Charlie Ward, Charlie Justice and the players between 101 and 150 on the list.

ShawnKrest

Transfer, New Coach Among Changes on Offensive Line

According to reports, offensive lineman Jaylen Miller has entered the transfer portal, and Duke has found its replacement for Jim Bridge as offensive line coach. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 2

Duke didn't have any players ranked in ESPN's top 150 college players ever, but the Blue Devils played against nearly two dozen of them. Here's how Duke did against Andrew Luck, Bruce Smith, Mike Ditka and the rest of 51-100 on the list.

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 1

While no Blue Devils made ESPN's list of top 150 college football players in history, Duke played against plenty. Here's how Duke against Roger Staubach, Lawrence Taylor, Tony Dorsett and the rest of 1-50

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Clemson Update

Luol Deng, Rodney Hood and Brian Zoubek all got passed on the scoring list, and Tre Jones passed his brother on another list. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Undermanned Duke Loses at Clemson

No. 3 Duke was upset by Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum. With two injured players, the Blue Devils struggled with defense and turnovers as the Tigers followed up a win in Chapel Hill with a big home win. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Clemson: Gameday Open Thread

Duke travels to Littlejohn to face Clemson in its sixth ACC game. We have updates and analysis all game long. Check in here.

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker Out For Clemson Game With Ankle Sprain

Duke, already without Wendell Moore Jr., lost another contributor for the road game against Clemson on Tuesday, after Joey Baker sprained his ankle in practice this week. Read more

ShawnKrest