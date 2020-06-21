BlueDevilCountry
Half of Duke Basketball Team Makes ACC Honor Roll

ShawnKrest

Duke had seven players on the men’s basketball team selected for the ACC Honor Roll.

The Blue Devils set a league record with 572 honor roll selections. That included half of Duke’s 14-man basketball roster.

The ACC Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year.

Every men’s and women’s sports team at Duke had at least half of the players on its roster make honor roll.

Duke basketball tied for seventh in the ACC for honor roll players, although many of the teams in the conference had more players on the roster than Duke’s 14.

Virginia Tech – 13

Clemson – 11

Virginia – 10

Pitt – 10

Miami – 9

Louisville – 8

Duke – 7

Florida State – 7

Notre Dame – 7

Syracuse – 7

Wake Forest – 7

Georgia Tech – 4

North Carolina – 3

NC State – 3

Boston College – 2

Duke’s ACC Honor Roll players include senior Jack White, who made the list for the fourth time.

Fellow senior Justin Robinson also made the list, for the third time in his five years at Duke. The third member of the senior class, forward Javin DeLaurier, made the honor roll for the first time in his Duke career.

Junior walk on Mike Buckmire earned his third ACC Honor Roll spot.

The other three Blue Devils to make the list all earned the spot in their first season at Duke.

Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. was named to the honor roll for the first time. Walk on Michael Savarino, best known as Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, redshirted the season but earned ACC Honor Roll. Fellow walk on Keenan Worthington also redshirted the year but earned a spot on the honor roll.

Comments

