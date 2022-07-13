The clips in the tweet below may be brief and choppy, yet the overriding mood is clear from the intensity level inside the Duke basketball practice facility.

Yes, next season's Blue Devils appear to be committed to improving and gelling as a unit. That's of utmost importance, of course, given the roster includes only two returning scholarship players from last season's bunch, which finished 32-7 overall with a Final Four loss to UNC in Mike Krzyzewski's final season holding the Duke reins.

On Tuesday afternoon, the program's official Twitter account released the following montage of on-court workouts and practice highlights with the caption "ONE VISION. One day at a time."

Sure, the pull-up swish from deep and determined drives via junior point guard and likely 2022-23 captain Jeremy Roach look promising. The same goes for all of the fadeaways, floaters, and dunks from first-year wings Dariq Whitehead and Jaden Schutt, not to mention the hustle plays from sophomore point guard Jaylen Blakes.

But another encouraging detail that pops out is the chest-bumping, along with more hints of growing camaraderie, between Duke's two projected starters down low: center Dereck Lively II and power forward Kyle Filipowski.

Both big men are freshmen, so they'll probably rely on that mutual support often next season.

Duke basketball's opener and rankings outlook

Unlike recent years, Duke will not tip off its 2022-23 season in the Champions Classic. No, the Blue Devils first face Delaware in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 7, eight days before their Champions Classic showdown with defending national champ Kansas in Indianapolis.

RELATED: Two Duke players who will stun the world next season

That home game against the Blue Hens will be the first Blue Devil outing under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer.

Duke will likely begin somewhere inside the top 10 of the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, perhaps sneaking into the top five. Still, it's almost certain the squad will start below archrival and potential preseason No. 1 UNC.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.