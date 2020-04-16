BlueDevilCountry
Matthew Hurt Is the Best Freshman in a Decade to Return to Duke

ShawnKrest

Matthew Hurt decided to return to Duke for his sophomore season after the former five-star recruit averaged 9.7 ppg during his first year with the Blue Devils.

Entering Duke as an elite shooter, his accuracy from three wasn’t high enough in his first year to put him on NBA radar.

Hurt’s return gives Duke a rarity in the one-and-done era—a second season with a player who was ranked in the top dozen in the nation as a high school recruit.

Hurt was ranked No. 12 in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports. His rating by that network (out of a possible 1) was .9957. That makes him the highest rated recruit, by either national ranking or 247 rating, to return to Duke for a second season in more than a decade.

Over the last decade, 16 players have come to Duke with a higher rating than Hurt. Fifteen came in with a higher national ranking. Frank Jackson (.9961) had a better rating than Hurt, but he was ranked 13 in the nation, which explains the difference in the two counts.

All 16 of those players left for the NBA after one season. Only three players ranked lower than Hurt have gone one-and-done in the last decade—Justise Winslow, Gary Trent Jr. and Hurt’ teammate this year, Cassius Stanley.

The last player ranked higher than Hurt to come back? Kyle Singler, who came in with a .9985 rating, good for No. 6 in the nation in the class of 2007.

Since Singler’s class, here are the best Duke recruits to return for year two.

best returnees
Matthew Hurt Announces Return to Duke

Matthew Hurt announced on social media that he will return to Duke for his sophomore year next season. Hurt was one of Duke's most accurate three-point shooters this season and averaged 9.7 ppg.

ShawnKrest

NCAA Allows Coaches Eight Hours of Remote Communication With Players

The NCAA loosened restrictions on offseason communication with players. Coaches are now allowed eight hours of remote contact per week from April 20 through May 31.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on Kobe Bryant's College Advice

Los Angeles native Cassius Stanley decided to go across the country to play at Duke after meeting with late Lakers' great Kobe Bryant. Stanley discusses his relationship with Kobe and how he helped him choose Duke.

ShawnKrest

Four Duke Players Named to Hampshire Society

Four Duke football players were named to the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Society. Duke has had 44 players earn the academic honor in the last nine years, more than any other ACC school. Read more

ShawnKrest

How to Work Out Like a Quarantined Duke Football Player

No weights? No problem. Duke's strength and conditioning staff has come up with workout plans for players quarantined without access to weight equipment. Instead, they use objects found around the house to do their offseason weight work. We look at one of the weekly plans to see how.

ShawnKrest

Duke Coach David Cutcliffe's Plan For Making Up Spring Practice

Duke only had three practices in spring ball before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down. He has a plan for making up the lost time, if the NCAA is on board.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Football's Return Must Be Uniform

The coronavirus had different impacts on different parts of the country, but Duke's David Cutcliffe cautions that football's return needs to be uniform. It can't be done conference to conference.

ShawnKrest

Dunk Against NC State Was Favorite of Duke's Cassius Stanley

Cassius Stanley had 32 dunks at Duke this season. He chooses his favorite and discusses his decision to leave for the NBA after one year with the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

Duke a Long Shot, But Not the Longest, In the ACC Coastal

No one is sure when the 2020 season will start, but sports books are already looking at setting odds for conference divisional races. Early lines are not encouraging for Duke.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: "Right Now, We Need Communication and Contact"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is spending much of his day on Zoom, meeting with his staff and players. While he discusses scheme with his assistants in meetings, football is not a topic with the players.

ShawnKrest