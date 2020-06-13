BlueDevilCountry
Incoming Duke Players Get Their Jersey Numbers

ShawnKrest

Duke basketball updated its roster for the 2020-21 season.

The newly unveiled roster includes jersey numbers for the incoming players. Blue Devil Country speculated on the number assignment back in April and, while not perfect, our projections were fairly accurate.

No returning Blue Devils have changed numbers, and, since the players have been home due to the pandemic, none of their weights have been updated since the Blue Devils’ roster for the ACC Tournament.

0: Wendell Moore Jr., sophomore, 6-6, 213

13: Joey Baker, junior, 6-7, 208

14: Jordan Goldwire, senior, 6-2, 185

21: Matthew Hurt, sophomore, 6-9, 214

30: Michael Savarino, listed as a sophomore but will be a redshirt freshman in terms of eligibility, 6-0, 182

45: Keenan Worthington, listed as a sophomore but will be a redshirt freshman in terms of eligibility, 6-9, 211

51: Mike Buckmire, senior, 6-2, 180

First, the numbers our projections got right:

DJ Steward: The five-star freshman combination guard is listed at 6-3, 175 and will wear number 2.

Henry Coleman: The four-star freshman power forward is listed at 6-7, 210 and will wear number 34.

Jeremy Roach: The five-star point guard is listed at 6-2, 180 and will wear number 3.

Patrick Tapé: The graduate transfer from Columbia is listed at 6-10, 220. He will wear number 12.

Then there are the three we missed on:

Jalen Johnson: The five-star forward is listed at 6-8, 215. He will wear number 1.

Jaemyn Brakefield: The four-star forward is listed at 6-8, 215. He will wear number 5.

Mark Williams: The five-star center is listed at 7-0, 230. He will wear number 15.

Cason Pierce, an incoming freshman expected to join the team as a preferred walk-on, has not yet been added to the roster.

