BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Inside Duke's Search For Kara Lawson

ShawnKrest

Duke conducted a 10-day, nationwide search for its new women’s head coach after Joanne McCallie resigned unexpectedly in early July.

The school’s Senior Deputy Director of Athletics for Administration, Nina King, organized the search that resulted in the school’s hiring Kara Lawson. King broke down the process.

“On July 2, we engaged Collegiate Sports Associates to conduct a national search for us,” she said. “Our main priority was to work swiftly and as efficiently as we could, given the unique nature of the times we’re experiencing.”

The North Carolina-based search firm, founded by former NC State athletic director Todd Turner, has a long relationship with Duke.

“We have a great track record of success with CSA,” King said. “They’ve assisted us here at Duke in securing now seven outstanding current Duke head coaches.”

King wouldn’t mention the names of any other candidates the school considered.

“We vetted and evaluated over 20 serious candidates,” she said. “From there, we had conversations with six and then invited two for finalist interviews before announcing our selection on Saturday.”

An internal committee conducted the interviews, and King said that school president Vincent Price and “select members of the board of trustees” were also involved in the process.

The search also sought input from current members of the team senior Jade Williams, redshirt junior Mikayla Boykin and junior Onome Akinbode-James.

“Mikayla, Jade and Onome all participated,” King said. “When Kara became our top candidate, we had them spend some time having a conversation with Kara so that we could get their feedback. This day and age, we certainly want student-athlete feedback in a lot of parts of the process, and we really valued what they had to say. They obviously had a great conversation with Kara and are all in.”

Lawson has never coached at the collegiate level, but King said the committee didn’t hold that against her.

“It was the sum total of all of Kara’s experiences,” King said. “While she hasn’t been a college coach, she spent thousands of hours at practice, talking to coaches, around student-athletes during her time as a broadcaster. During her time as USA Basketball 3-on-3 coach, she’s been with college student-athletes. So she’s not coming into the college scene from scratch. It’s just different and unique experiences. We were kind of looking at the total package, and Kara had it all for us. In evaluating all of our candidates, they all had unique experiences and characteristics. For us, Kara just rose to the top.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Kara Lawson Gets Choked Up Talking About Leaving Celtics

New Duke head coach Kara Lawson was preparing to finish the NBA season in the Bubble, but she'll now be leaving the Celtics to take over the Blue Devils. She got choked up talking about how much the Boston players meant to her

ShawnKrest

Why Kara Lawson? Duke A.D. Kevin White Discusses New Women's Coach

Duke athletics director Kevin White explained why Kara Lawson was the choice for the women's basketball coaching vacancy, praising her leadership ability, relationship building and "peerless track record of success"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson: I Took a Circuitous Route, But I'm Here Now

Kara Lawson was formally introduced as Duke's head coach while still in the NBA's Orlando "Bubble." She leaves the Celtics to take her first ever college coaching job. "I took a circuitous route to get there, but I'm here now"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Defense: "I'm Excited About That Side of the Ball"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe thinks his linebackers are the fastest they've ever been and his secondary is the deepest. Then there are his pass rushers up front. His reaction: "I'm excited about that side of the ball"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Offense: "We're Changing Some Things"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe previewed the Blue Devils offense heading into camp. Coach Cut is taking over the scheming and playcalling and promises "We're changing some things over there"

ShawnKrest

Video Board Getting Wired For Madden as Duke Coaches Try to Keep Players Entertained

Duke players will have limited social options while on campus during the pandemic, so coaches are getting creative. Coach David Cutcliffe joked about opening a bar on the practice field, then said they'd be playing Madden on the Jumbotron at Wallace Wade Stadium

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Hopes "We’re Disciplined Enough to Play Some Football.”

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is optimistic that there will be a football season, although less than he was a month ago. "Our world needs to become more disciplined. Hopefully, we’re disciplined enough to play some football."

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Will Police Themselves: "We're Not Putting a GPS Chip Under Your Skin"

Duke's football team is returning to campus, but if they want to avoid a season-threatening spread of COVID-19, it will be up to them to make sure everyone is following guidelines, coach David Cutcliffe said.

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Basketball Announces Kara Lawson as New Coach

Duke officially announced that Kara Lawson would be taking over the program as the fifth coach in the history of the women's basketball program.

ShawnKrest

Report: Kara Lawson Accepts Duke Women's Coaching Job

Former Tennessee star and WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson is reportedly leaving the Boston Celtics and accepting a job as Duke's next women's basketball coach.

ShawnKrest