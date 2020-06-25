Jabari Parker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Duke standout Jabari Parker announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to report to the Sacramento Kings until after he completes his two-week quarantine.

The Kings, like 21 other NBA teams, are scheduled to resume the regular season in Orlando in late July.

Parker released a statement through the team, saying, “Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain. I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.”

Later in the day, news broke that two of Parker’s Sacramento teammates—Buddy Hield and Alex Len—had also tested positive for COVID-19.

In his only season with Duke, Parker was National Freshman of the Year, first-team All-American and ACC Rookie of the Year. He averaged 19.1 ppg and 8.7 rebounds with the 2013-14 Blue Devils, then was drafted second overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Parker has averaged 15.0 ppg and 5.8 rebounds in six NBA seasons with the Bucks, Bulls, Wizards, Hawks and Kings.

After averaging 15.0 ppg and 6.0 rebounds with the Hawks in 32 games this season, Parker was traded, with Len to the Kings in early February. He’s appeared in one game with the Kings so far this season.

Players will report to team facilities on June 30, then travel to Orlando on July 7. It appears that Parker will have completed his quarantine by the time the team is ready to head to Florida.