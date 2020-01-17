DukeMaven
Jack White: Loss to Clemson Was Not Who We Really Are

Jack White spoke to the media in advance of No. 3 Duke’s game against No. 11 Louisville on Saturday night. The senior captain said that the team has been working to make sure it’s ready to match the Cardinals’ intensity.

“(We’ve been working on) the things we can control, first and foremost,” he said. “We’ve got to come in and prepare. We’ve got to know their personnel. With us, it was really putting an emphasis on coming out and playing harder than them, being hungrier, just competing at a higher level. We feel like if we want it more, then good things are going to happen for us, and we feel like that’s being shown throughout the season already. So, really, just coming out hungry. We feel like we’ve got something to prove and just trying to be first to every ball and just win every play.”

The Blue Devils will be eager to get back onto the floor to erase the memory of Tuesday’s loss at Clemson.

“I don’t think it’s been like too different (at practice),” White said. “There’s not really too much we can do. Just try to move on and realize that Tuesday was not who we really are. Full credit to Clemson, but that wasn’t us at our best. The last couple days we’ve just been trying to move onto the next play. There’s only so many games. We’ve got to move on to the next one, no matter if it’s your biggest win or your biggest loss. Just go back into the gym and focus on them how we can beat them.”

Part of that involves knowing Louisville’s personnel.

“They’ve got a few really good three-point shooters, obviously, with [Jordan] Nwora [and Ryan] McMahon,” he said. “So we’ve just got to try to take them out of the game, not give them any good looks to get them going. We really weren’t happy with our defense, obviously, on Tuesday night. We just kind of let their best players roam free and get what they wanted, so just really coming in, really trying to make teams uncomfortable, trying to take them out of their stuff. Be an aggressive defensive team, and really just get back to our identity of what we want to be known as, which is the best defensive team in the country.”

Basketball

Cassius Stanley and Flat Stanley Meet the Media

Cassius Stanley brought a special guest to his Friday press conference, Flat Stanley (no relation), the world traveling cutout anyone who knows an elementary schooler is familiar with. Watch

LaPhonso Ellis: Vernon Carey Has Gone From Tentative to Dominant

ESPN analyst LaPhonso Ellis has been impressed with Duke big man Vernon Carey's post game this season. Having not played with his back to the basket before this year, Carey looked tentative early but quickly became dominant. Watch

Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke vs Louisville

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave a breakdown of Duke's showdown with Louisville. He said that the key will likely come down to Tre Jones and the Blue Devils disrupting the Cardinals' rhythm on the perimeter. Watch

Seth Greenberg: Matthew Hurt Needs to Come Back to School

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg gave he breakdown on the Duke freshmen and their readiness for the NBA Draft. Watch

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 3

Duke didn't have anyone in the ESPN 150, but the Blue Devils played against 23 members of the elite club. Here's how Duke did against Julius Peppers, Charlie Ward, Charlie Justice and the players between 101 and 150 on the list.

Transfer, New Coach Among Changes on Offensive Line

According to reports, offensive lineman Jaylen Miller has entered the transfer portal, and Duke has found its replacement for Jim Bridge as offensive line coach. Read more.

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 2

Duke didn't have any players ranked in ESPN's top 150 college players ever, but the Blue Devils played against nearly two dozen of them. Here's how Duke did against Andrew Luck, Bruce Smith, Mike Ditka and the rest of 51-100 on the list.

Duke vs. the ESPN 150: Part 1

While no Blue Devils made ESPN's list of top 150 college football players in history, Duke played against plenty. Here's how Duke against Roger Staubach, Lawrence Taylor, Tony Dorsett and the rest of 1-50

Duke Scoring List: Clemson Update

Luol Deng, Rodney Hood and Brian Zoubek all got passed on the scoring list, and Tre Jones passed his brother on another list. Get the full report here.

Undermanned Duke Loses at Clemson

No. 3 Duke was upset by Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum. With two injured players, the Blue Devils struggled with defense and turnovers as the Tigers followed up a win in Chapel Hill with a big home win. Read more

