Jack White: Your Effort and Energy Shouldn't Change

Jack White said that Duke is ready to play another game after nearly two weeks of practice.

“We’re just all eager to play, honestly,” he said. “We’ve been going hard in practice, going up and down a good amount, just staying competitive with it. We’re all competitive and just want to play, just want to get out there in Cameron Indoor and play a game.”

After finals ended, Duke had some down time with no school responsibilities.

“By now, we know what this stage of the year is like,” White said. “We have this little gap in our schedule. We took care of our school stuff. When it’s time to practice, I feel like we’ve taken advantage of it.”

Duke has a few non-conference games left before jumping into the meat of the ACC schedule, but White wants to make sure the team doesn’t overlook anyone.

“A goal for us is to win conference,” he said, “but we’ve just got to get in habit of not overlooking any team. Just treat every game like a big game. If we’re playing in it, we need to take care of our business. Our effort and energy, how we approach each game shouldn’t change. It’s about really valuing every game we play.”

After the Wofford game, the players will have some time off for the Christmas holiday. White won’t have time to get back home to Australia, though. That’s nothing new for him.

“Freshman year, I went to Hawaii and met my mom and sister halfway. That was a nice little meeting spot,” he said. “It reminded me of home. It’s always summer during Christmas. Sophomore year, I went to Javin (Delaurier)’s place in Virginia. It was nice and cold. It was great to be with his family. Last year, we were in New York, with my mom and sister. I’m going to Boston this year. My girlfriend is from Boston.”



