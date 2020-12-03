Duke's Jaemyn Brakefield: I Do All the Things You Can't Coach

Duke has watched film of the Michigan State loss, and it’s clear to the players what the problem was.

“Everybody said it’s just on the offensive side of the ball,” freshman Jaemyn Brakefield said. “We played really well on the defensive side. On offense we have to continue as well.”

Brakefield scored 11 points against the Spartans on 4-of-6 shooting. The rest of the Blue Devils shot just 16-of-56 for a .286 percentage.

“We’ve got to shoot the ball better, move the ball better, play better offensively,” he said. “That’s the only thing holding us back, not moving us forward. It’s the only thing we’ve got to get better at.”

Duke led early but struggled in the second half against the experienced Michigan State team.

“Down the stretch of the game, we have to play smarter, harder, take care of the ball and take advantage of the ball,” Brakefield said. “We’ve got to do better moving the ball, off the ball, taking better shots.”

Brakefield’s second career game was a top 10 matchup that was nationally televised on ESPN, and he had a breakout performance off the bench.

“Being on the floor is a blessing,” he said. “I take advantage of that every time I get the opportunity. Such a big game, playing on such a big stage. In high school, I’ve been there before. I just soak it all in and don’t take it for granted.”

He was happy with his performance.

“I think I played pretty well,” he said. “I do all the things you can’t coach—play with energy and effort, playing to win. It doesn’t matter when I get on the floor, what time. When I get on there, I’m going to play my best, my hardest.”