DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Javin DeLaurier: Winning Close Games Is a Dose of Reality

ShawnKrest

Javin DeLaurier gave a breakdown of the Duke offense prior to Saturday’s home game against the Deacs.

“Wake is a really good offensive team,” he said. They really do a good job getting out in transition as well, so we’re going to have to do a good job of trying to take up space, eliminate driving lanes for those perimeter guys. We’re really going to have to point and communicate to make sure we have all our assignments.”

DeLaurier said Duke’s first tough ACC game of the season, at Georgia Tech, was also a learning experience for the young players on the team.

“Really, especially for the fact that this was our first real road fight where we encountered a lot of opposition. It was great to see the way they responded in a pretty hostile arena that was completely sold out. Their team is playing well. They have some talented bigs. The way our young guys responded was great. Hopefully, we’ll continue to grow as the season goes on.”

“You always love to win by 30 or whatever it is. Winning in those close games is another dose of reality just to wake guys up and let them know it’s not going to be a cakewalk just because we won a couple games in a row by large margins. That doesn’t mean teams aren’t good, that teams aren’t going to keep trying to give us their best shot. It’s good to win tough contested games, for sure. Those are the games we’re going to have to win to achieve what we want to do.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tre Jones: "We Want to Come in More Hungry This Year"

Wake nearly upset Duke at Cameron last season, but Tre Jones said the Blue Devils will be ready this time around. "We have a completely new team, and we want to come in more hungry this year." Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones on Vernon Carey: "Pretty Much Unstoppable"

Duke point guard Tre Jones said that it took awhile in preseason practice for Vernon Carey Jr. to stop "floating around" on the perimeter and establish himself in the post. Since then? Jones called him "dominant" and "unstoppable." Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: “When Our Defense Is There, That’s When Our Offense Is Best"

Duke's offense feeds off of it's defense, point guard Tre Jones says. Not just because the defense provides transition baskets. Playing good D also seems to get the Blue Devils started. Read more

ShawnKrest

Javin DeLaurier: We Don’t Have That ‘Give One Guy the Ball to Go Win the Game For Us’ Type of Player

Senior captain Javin DeLaurier said that everyone on Duke has to be ready to step up at any moment, because this year's team doesn't have that one go-to guy. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Line Coach Jim Bridge Leaving For Memphis

Duke will need to make changes in its offensive coaching staff this offseason, as line coach Jim Bridge is reportedly leaving to take a similar job at Memphis. Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Xander Gagnon the Latest Blue Devil to Enter Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior Xander Gagnon became the ninth Blue Devil to enter the transfer portal. He'll likely be eligible to be a graduate transfer and play immediately. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Named to Wooden Award List

Freshman center Vernon Carey and sophomore point guard Tre Jones are on the 25-man watch list for the Wooden Award, given to the top player in college basketball. Duke has won the award more than any other school. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Georgia Tech Update

Tre Jones cracked the top 25 on the assists list, while Matthew Hurt moved past Marvin Bagley III and tied Zion Williamson on another list. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Wins ACC Slugfest at Georgia Tech

It was not a game for the meek or timid as Duke held off Georgia Tech in a game that featured a war in the paint. The Blue Devils won their eighth straight to move to 4-0 in the ACC. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Georgia Tech: Gameday Open Thread

Duke takes its 3-0 ACC record and seven-game winning streak to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech. We'll have updates and analysis all night long on our open thread. Check it out and log on to chime in!

ShawnKrest