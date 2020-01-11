Javin DeLaurier: Winning Close Games Is a Dose of Reality

Javin DeLaurier gave a breakdown of the Duke offense prior to Saturday’s home game against the Deacs.

“Wake is a really good offensive team,” he said. They really do a good job getting out in transition as well, so we’re going to have to do a good job of trying to take up space, eliminate driving lanes for those perimeter guys. We’re really going to have to point and communicate to make sure we have all our assignments.”

DeLaurier said Duke’s first tough ACC game of the season, at Georgia Tech, was also a learning experience for the young players on the team.

“Really, especially for the fact that this was our first real road fight where we encountered a lot of opposition. It was great to see the way they responded in a pretty hostile arena that was completely sold out. Their team is playing well. They have some talented bigs. The way our young guys responded was great. Hopefully, we’ll continue to grow as the season goes on.”

“You always love to win by 30 or whatever it is. Winning in those close games is another dose of reality just to wake guys up and let them know it’s not going to be a cakewalk just because we won a couple games in a row by large margins. That doesn’t mean teams aren’t good, that teams aren’t going to keep trying to give us their best shot. It’s good to win tough contested games, for sure. Those are the games we’re going to have to win to achieve what we want to do.”