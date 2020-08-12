Jayson Tatum, Jahlil Okafor Lead Duke NBA Tuesday

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks, 134-131. Gary Trent Jr. came off the bench for Portland, playing 36 minutes and hitting 5-of-11 from the field, but just 1-of-6 from three, finishing with 11 points.

For Dallas, leg soreness kept Seth Curry out of another game. He missed two games last week, then came back for one game before this most recent setback.

The Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 122-107. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 29 points, hitting 10-of-13 from the field and 4-of-5 on threes.

Teammate Semi Ojeleye, a Duke transfer, hit 1-of-2 from three for a total of three points in three minutes off the bench.

For Memphis, Grayson Allen hit 5-of-14, 2-of-9 from three for 12 points.

After picking up his first DNP with the Nets in the last game, Lance Thomas got 24 minutes off the bench in Tuesday’s 108-96 win over Orlando.

Thomas knocked down 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from three to score 12 points. He matched his total points scored in his previous five Bubble games, which included four starts. It was his highest-scoring game since March 24, 2019, 17 months ago.

The Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 112-106, in a battle of recently eliminated Western Conference teams. Out of the Playoffs chase, New Orleans sat Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, both due to knee soreness. There were still plenty of former Blue Devils suited up for the Pelicans, however.

JJ Redick was active but picked up a DNP in the game, his first since March 4.

Jahlil Okafor played for the first time since Feb. 25. He played 26 minutes off the bench, his most since Jan. 13 and hit 9-of-11 from the field for 21 points, also his best since Jan. 13.

Teammate Frank Jackson hit 8-of-11 in 25 minutes for 18 points. He broke a tie with Roshown McLeod and passed Steve Vacendak to move into 51 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list.

The victorious Kings also had two Blue Devils in action. Harry Giles hit 6-of-17 in 25 minutes for 12 points, adding a team-high 11 rebounds. It was his first double-double since Feb. 22. He moved past Jay Williams into 55 on the Duke NBA list.

Jabari Parker hit all six of his shots for 12 points in 14 minutes. It was the first time he was perfect from the field in his six-year NBA career.

In Houston’s 123-105 loss to San Antonio, Austin Rivers followed up his 41-point game with an 13-point outing. He hit 5-of-12 from the field with six rebounds.