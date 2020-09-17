SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum Named All-NBA

ShawnKrest

Former Duke men's basketball stars Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson have earned their first career All-NBA honors, which were announced this week by the league. Tatum was named third-team All-NBA, while Williamson was a first-team All-Rookie pick.

Tatum becomes the fifth Blue Devil to earn a spot on an All-NBA Team, and at 22 years old, becomes the youngest Boston Celtics player to garner All-NBA honors. For Duke, he joins Grant Hill (1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), Elton Brand (2006), Carlos Boozer (2008) and Kyrie Irving (2015, 2019) as previous All-NBA picks.

The 2019-20 campaign was a breakout season for Tatum, who emerged as an All-Star during the first half of the season, before ascending toward stardom during the second half and into the Playoffs. He led Boston in scoring, averaging 23.0 points per game, while also posting career highs in rebounds (7.0 per game), assists (3.0 per game), steals (1.4 per game), and blocks (0.9 per game).

Williamson, who was selected by New Orleans with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, becomes the 16th former Blue Devil to earn an All-Rookie nod. Duke has boasted at least one All-Rookie pick in five straight seasons and eight of the last nine. Six of the nine selections over that span have been first-teamers – Irving (2012), Mason Plumlee (2014), Jahlil Okafor (2016), Tatum, (2018), Marvin Bagley III (2019) and Williamson (2020).

Williamson appeared in 24 games and averaged 22.5 points on .583 shooting from the floor, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The forward ranked first among all rookies in points per game, second in rebounds per game, and first in offensive rebounds per game with 2.7. He became the first rookie since Michael Jordan to post 16 20-point games within their first 20 contests and posted the highest scoring average through his first 24 career NBA games since Jordan in 1983.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Chase Brice on Scouting Boston College's New Staff

Duke quarterback Chase Brice said that Boston College's new coaching staff makes it tough to scout the team. "We’ve got some intel, some insight on what they might do. Then, during the game, if it’s not what we expect, then you adjust. That’s how you win."

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mark Gilbert to David Cutcliffe: "I'm Not Coming Out" of Game

Mark Gilbert returned to Duke's lineup after missing two years with an injury. He got banged up early in the game but told coach David Cutcliffe, "I'm not coming out"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke's Running, Passing Games Should Improve

Duke had a shortened preseason with very little live scrimmaging. Because of that, the run and pass games both showed timing problems in the opener. David Cutcliffe thinks both will improve.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke Getting Poll Votes

Duke lost its opening game but impressed coaches around the country. The Blue Devils received several votes in the coaches poll this week. David Cutcliffe talks the poll, as well as the rescheduled Virginia game.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Derrick Tangelo Ready to Face Boston College's Offensive Line

For the second straight week, Duke faces an opponent with a big, experienced offensive line. Derrick Tangelo says he's ready for Boston College. "You're going to hear pads popping"

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Playing Well Not Good Enough, We Need to Win

Duke showed well in its opener at Notre Dame, but coach David Cutcliffe said that's not good enough. The team needs to get wins. He thinks the team should show improvement from week one to two, against Boston College

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Rumph II: I Liked the Fight That We Had

Duke defensive end Chris Rumph praised the Blue Devils' effort level against Notre Dame in the opener. “I like the fight that we had. If you can fight four quarters, no matter who you’re playing against, you’re going to be in the game."

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: Duke Will Be Better Next Week

Duke quarterback Chase Brice saw plenty of positives in the week one loss. "We’re going to learn from this and be better next week"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Rumph II: No Time to Panic

Chris Rumph II says Duke did well in week one and it's "no time to panic" although there are things to fix. One is the response to Notre Dame's fake punt. "We're the defense. We need to stop them. That's our job"

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: Duke's Chemistry "Will Only Get Better"

Duke quarterback Chase Brice thought the offense did well in the opener, aside from two trips to the red zone where they settled for field goals. Still, he sees plenty to build on. "Our chemistry will only get better"

ShawnKrest