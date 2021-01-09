Jeremy Roach Not Sure If Coach K Will Be Back for Wake Forest Game

Duke faces Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon as the Blue Devils play their second game in a week, following a three-week break between games.

“I haven’t watched a lot of tape on them,” freshman point guard Jeremy Roach said, “but we’ve watched some of them. They haven’t played a lot of games, like us. They’re still trying to find their way. They’re a good team, they play very hard, so I’m excited to play them.”

There’s still no word on whether coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is quarantining for a week, will be back. At the start of the week, Coach K said his quarantine period ends right as the game is scheduled to start. “I’m not sure when he’ll be back,” Roach said on Friday. “He’s doing fine, but his status is still unknown.” Roach is confident the Blue Devils will be in good hands with associate head coach Jon Scheyer calling the shots on the bench. “It’s the same exact thing we’ve got to do,” he said. “With Coach or not, we’ve got to prepare to win a game. When he comes back, we’re going to listen to him. Right now, we’re listening to Coach Scheyer, but once coach gets back it’s going to be basically the same thing.”

Duke will look to continue its defense pressure. The Blue Devils had 14 steals in the win over Boston College, which helped lead to 28 fast-break points.

“Our offense is going to start with our defense,” Roach said. “When the guards are up and pressuring the ball, we’re in the passing lane and getting steals, we’re going to get easy buckets and more points on the board. We’ve just got to continue to pressure guys and make them turn their backs and get easy buckets in transition.”