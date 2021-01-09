HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Jeremy Roach Not Sure If Coach K Will Be Back for Wake Forest Game

Point guard says defense will be key to Duke's transition game
Author:
Publish date:

Duke faces Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon as the Blue Devils play their second game in a week, following a three-week break between games.

“I haven’t watched a lot of tape on them,” freshman point guard Jeremy Roach said, “but we’ve watched some of them. They haven’t played a lot of games, like us. They’re still trying to find their way. They’re a good team, they play very hard, so I’m excited to play them.”

There’s still no word on whether coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is quarantining for a week, will be back. At the start of the week, Coach K said his quarantine period ends right as the game is scheduled to start. “I’m not sure when he’ll be back,” Roach said on Friday. “He’s doing fine, but his status is still unknown.” Roach is confident the Blue Devils will be in good hands with associate head coach Jon Scheyer calling the shots on the bench. “It’s the same exact thing we’ve got to do,” he said. “With Coach or not, we’ve got to prepare to win a game. When he comes back, we’re going to listen to him. Right now, we’re listening to Coach Scheyer, but once coach gets back it’s going to be basically the same thing.”

Duke will look to continue its defense pressure. The Blue Devils had 14 steals in the win over Boston College, which helped lead to 28 fast-break points.

“Our offense is going to start with our defense,” Roach said. “When the guards are up and pressuring the ball, we’re in the passing lane and getting steals, we’re going to get easy buckets and more points on the board. We’ve just got to continue to pressure guys and make them turn their backs and get easy buckets in transition.”

USATSI_13898536_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Coach K Will Return for Saturday's Game

roach_on_wake_game-5ff8b51541a03234bad55b42_Jan_08_2021_19_45_41
Basketball

Jeremy Roach Not Sure If Coach K Will Be Back for Wake Forest Game

roach-5ff8abe7ac5b10272540dad3_Jan_08_2021_19_50_14
Basketball

Jeremy Roach on His Role With Duke: "Let All the Guys Eat"

wendell moore
Basketball

"We're a Different Team" When Wendell Moore Is Playing Well

scheyer_first_win-5ff69833ac5b10272540cbaa_Jan_07_2021_5_16_46
Basketball

Jon Scheyer: "Not How I Dreamed About Coaching My First Game"

wendell_moore-5ff68ea1c7d4641e23c1e42a_Jan_07_2021_4_49_43
Basketball

Wendell Moore Ends Slump With 25 Against Boston College

mbb_duke_coppin_state_20201128_0083
Basketball

Boston College at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

USATSI_13898536_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Coach K Not Sure If He'll Be Back From Quarantine For Wake Forest

USATSI_13898536_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Coach K Discusses His Quarantine, Will Miss Boston College Game