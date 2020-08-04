BlueDevilCountry
JJ Redick Discusses Zion Williamson's Reduced Minutes

ShawnKrest

NBA rookie sensation Zion Williamson has been one of the focal points in the NBA Bubble. The top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Williamson made headlines when a family emergency forced him to leave the Orlando compound.

In his first two games after returning, the former Blue Devil frustrated fans and sports talk hosts by logging 14 and 15 minutes, including sitting out the key minutes at the end of a close Pelicans loss in the restart opener.

The Pelicans’ presence in the Bubble has also been credited to Williamson, as observers have claimed the NBA bent over backward to make sure that New Orleans was one of the teams selected to participate.

Another former Blue Devil, veteran teammate JJ Redick, talked about Zion on ESPN’s The Daily podcast.

Redick was asked about the theory that the Pelicans were included so that Williamson would get exposure.

“I wouldn’t disagree with that,” he said. “I think that’s pretty accurate. … Look, I’m keenly aware that superstars drive our league and drive interest in our league, and Zion is the up-and-coming superstar. For me, I’m just fortunate I’m on his team, and I get to be here.”

Redick also spoke on Williamson’s limited minutes.

“Obviously, as his teammate, you want him out there in those moments,” he said, “but you also have to understand that every player in our program, not just Zion, has followed a protocol to return to five-on-five action. So, for many of us, we got three scrimmages. We got about 15 live practices. Zion got like three, and then he left and was gone for nearly two weeks to deal with a family issue. So I think it’s unfair to just insert him back after nearly five months off, without playing five-on-five. That’s a difficult thing to do for anyone, especially someone who had a very serious injury back in October of last year and didn’t play until January. So I think the Pelicans are doing the smart thing, and they’re doing the right thing. I understand, from a fan perspective, how frustrating that can be, but taking the long-term view and the long-term approach, it’s the right thing to do.”

