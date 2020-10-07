SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Joey Baker: Duke Has Had "Some Awesome Practices"

ShawnKrest

Junior Joey Baker gave an update on how Duke’s early workouts are going. The team is currently in an NCAA-defined transition period and can participate in strength and conditioning activities, sport-related meetings and skill instruction for up to 12 hours a week. Full practice begins on Oct. 14.

“Practice has been great,” he said. “We have a deep team. We obviously reloaded with a good freshman class. Those guys have been great. They bring it every day. They have enthusiasm. They compete. You match that with the returning players—myself, J-Gold (Jordan Goldwire), Wendell (Moore Jr.), Matt Hurt—it’s made for some awesome practices. We’re really excited to be able to officially start practice pretty soon here, then go on into the season. It’ll be a good year.”

Baker and the Blue Devils have similar goals to most Duke teams.

“The goal for us always here at Duke is to win a national championship,” he said. “That’s number one. That’s my number one personal goal as well. If we all gear toward that, everything else will take care of itself. The big thing as an older guy on the team now is kind of showing the way for younger guys now—stuff I’ve learned as a younger kid over the past two years, trying to help them out, making their life easier as they transition to play on this level.”

The Blue Devils had a longer than usual offseason to work on improving their individual games.

“All areas of my game needed improvement,” he said. “They still do. Definitely, I wanted to improve a lot being able to defensively stay on the court for long periods of time without fouling. That was a big focus over the quarantine time we had off.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Leonard Johnson: Syracuse is Good but Very Beatable

Duke cornerback Leonard Johnson says the Blue Devils are preparing to face Syracuse's no-huddle offense. Johnson also thinks the Cuse is a good team but very beatable.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Discusses Duke's Up-Tempo Offense

Duke moved to an up-tempo offense which seemed to spark the Blue Devils. David Cutcliffe discusses the offense and the importance of first down when moving at a fast pace

ShawnKrest

Could Duke's Schedule Help Blue Devils Turn Around the Season?

Duke is 0-4 but could get a boost from a significant reduction in strength of schedule going forward. The remaining seven Duke opponents have combined for the same number of wins as the first four teams Duke has faced

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on the 0-4 Start

Duke has had losing streaks to open seasons plenty of times, but not since David Cutcliffe has been coach. Coach Cut explains how he's handling his first ever 0-4 start.

ShawnKrest

Michael Carter II's Message to the Duke Team

Duke safety Michael Carter II breaks down the loss to Virginia Tech and his message to the younger players as one of the team captains after the Blue Devils' 0-4 start

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski: Duke trying to hold Countdown to Crazieness

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave an update on the team's early practices. He's impressed with the way the players are taking ownership of the team's identity. He also said Duke is trying to hold its traditional Countdown to Craziness season-opening event

ShawnKrest

by

dukeisthebest

David Cutcliffe: It’s Hard for Me Not to Get Really Angry at Myself

Duke lost its fourth straight game to start the season, having breakdowns in all three phases against Virginia Tech. David Cutcliffe discusses what went wrong in the loss to the Hokies

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice Discusses Duke's Loss to Virginia Tech

Duke quarterback Chase Brice discussed the Blue Devils' loss to Virginia Tech, including troubles with pass protection, his interception, and the switch to a more up-tempo attack

ShawnKrest

Duke to Wear "Equality" Jerseys in Upcoming Season

Duke is no stranger to special jerseys, and the Blue Devils unveiled another alternative look, inspired by the NBA Bubble. Duke will wear special uniforms bearing the word EQUALITY next season

ShawnKrest

Duke Falls to 0-4 In Loss to Hokies

Duke scored the first points of the game and led briefly in the second half, but the Blue Devils struggled with conditioning, penalties and pass protection to fall to 0-4 with a loss to Virginia Tech

ShawnKrest